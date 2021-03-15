The head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov explained the choice of the players called up for the qualification matches of the 2022 World Cup. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

The specialist explained why he did not invite Lokomotiv players Marinato Guilherme, Dmitry Barinov and Fyodor Smolov to the team. According to Cherchesov, the goalkeeper’s credibility remains, but at a certain point he was not at the level required by the national team.

The coach also noted the progress of Smolov, but said that there is high competition in the national team in his position. Cherchesov added that the forward, together with midfielder Barinov, is now better off training with Lokomotiv in order to keep in shape at a high level.

The composition of the Russian national team for the matches with Malta (March 24), Slovenia (March 27) and Slovakia (March 30) was announced earlier Monday, March 15th. The list includes 27 players.