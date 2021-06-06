The head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov said on Saturday, June 5, that the Russian athletes did not have enough energy to push through the defense of the Bulgarians in a friendly match.

“The players who came out helped, (Alexey – Ed.) Miranchuk came out, made a penalty and converted it. The readiness is gradually progressing, the training camp has passed. Let’s hope that we will be much fresher at Euro, “Cherchesov explained during a press conference after the match between the Russian national team and the Bulgarian team.

According to the coach, any victory adds emotion. He noted that Russia expects to win every match.

In addition, Cherchesov clarified that all players must be ready for the matches of the European Football Championship. He explained that every footballer should feel the game, the newspaper writes “Sport-Express“.

“Every footballer should feel the game. (Alexander – Ed.) Mostovoy came out, (Mario – Ed.) Fernandez, who was recovering earlier … We are trying to prepare the team, ”said the coach of the Russian national team.

Cherchesov stressed that the team will not go anywhere in the near future. The national team is currently preparing for matches in Novogorsk, while on June 10 the players will fly to St. Petersburg.

The meeting between the national teams of Russia and Bulgaria on football took place on June 5 at the central stadium “Dynamo” named after Lev Yashin and became the final for the Russian team in preparation for the European Championship – 2020. Forward of the national team Alexander Sobolev scored a goal and brought the team victory. The meeting ended with the score 1: 0.

On the same day, the head coach of the Bulgarian national team, Yasen Petrov, noted that the Bulgarian team lacked the last pass and a few minutes before the victory. He described the Russian national team as a strong rival.

The Russians will play their first match in the Euro on June 12, the Belgian national team will be the rival. The game will take place in St. Petersburg.

The championship was planned to be held last year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed until the summer of 2021. It will take place from 11 June to 11 July in 12 European cities. The organizers did not change the official name of the tournament – Euro 2020. In the group stage, the Russian national team will meet with the teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.