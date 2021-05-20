On your 75th birthday, Cher announced via Twitter that Universal will launch a biopic about his life and career. “Universal is preparing a biopic with my friends Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman as producers”, the singer’s tweet starts.

“They have produced the two films of Mamma Mia!. My dear friend of four years, the Oscar winner Eric roth, will write the script. Forrest Gump, A star Is Born, Suspect, to name some of his films, “he detailed.

The film, which will also feature Cher as a producer, has yet to be titled. The details of the plot are kept secret, but the site Deadline points out that it will not be a musical in the style Mamma Mia!, but will have a tone more similar to Bohemian Rhapsody.

Cher, when she went to the Billboard Music Awards in 2020. Photo Reuters

But one fact that came to light again, starting on her 75th birthday, is that the actress and singer was Tom Cruise’s partner for a year, in the ’80s.

Her affair with Tom Cruise

In an interview to the magazine Event, Cher revealed: “A group of dyslexic people were invited to the White House, and Tom and I are dyslexic. We were there together for a long time and we discovered that there was a connection between us.”

The relationship lasted a year. Photo Clarín Archive

They were together from 1985 to 1986, and only years later would she talk about her intimacy with the actor from Top gun and the saga Mission Impossible.

It was in a talk on the James Corden show, where she confessed that Cruise was one of her five best lovers of all time.

Cruise, for his part, hasn’t made too many references to his past, but Cher called the affair “very hot.”

Tom and Cher pose together during their romance in 1985. Photo File Clarín

Returning to the biopic, producer Judy Craymer added: “Her unprecedented success in music and television has inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to film audiences,” added the producer of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the 2018 ABBA song sequel, in which Cher starred.

A life story

Cher has mastered music, film, television, and theater throughout a successful six-decade career. It lacks a Tony Award from reaching EGOT status, as the winners of the show’s four biggest accolades are called.

The California-born with Armenian roots won an Emmy in 2003 for the music special Cher: The Farewell Tour; a Grammy for best dance recording in 2000 with the song Love one another; and an Oscar for best actress in 1988 for her role in Moon spellby Norman Jewison.

Cher during her support for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. AFP photo

Cher began her musical career alongside Sonny Bono, who later became her husband. Already in the ’70s, the couple made the leap to television with the hit show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

They divorced in 1975, and from then on, Cher began to sweep as a solo artist, with hits such as Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves or Half-Breed. The artist also dabbled in acting, working on great Broadway musicals as well as movies like Silkwood, Mask or the aforementioned Moon spell.

Cher’s biopic will feature one of Hollywood’s most recognized screenwriters. Eric Roth not only wrote the screenplay for Forrest GumpRobert Zemeckis’ gem that earned him an Oscar in 1995, but he also scripted critically acclaimed films that garnered nominations or won Academy Awards such as Munich (2005), The curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and A star Is Born (2018).

Roth and Cher had already worked on the film Suspicious, a drama the singer co-starred with Dennis Quaid and Liam Neeson in 1987. Also a producer –Mank Y House of Cards, among others-, Roth is working on the next Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which is in full shooting and starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Robert De Niro.

In addition, he co-adapted a new version of Dune -the first was directed by David Lynch in 1984-, always based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. The brand new Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, opens on October 1.

