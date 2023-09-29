Over the last few hours the name of Cher is occupying ample space in the pages of magazines all over the world. The star was in fact accused of having hired four men to ‘kidnap’ her son; everything would have happened in 2022. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

The singer Cher in these last hours has ended up at the center of a real one storm. Magazines around the world are in fact talking about the gesture of which the diva would have been the protagonist in 2022, when she would have hired four men to have her son picked up.

According to what emerged, it seems that the wife of Cher’s son, Marieangela Kinglast December 22nd he filed legal documents against the singer who allegedly hired four men to take her son away from his home so as not to make him reconcile with his wife.

These were the words reported by court documents deposited:

She spent 12 days alone with her husband from November 18 to 30, in New York, trying to save their marriage.

These, however, were Marieangela’s words shortly after the incident occurred:

I am currently unaware of my husband’s health or whereabouts. I’m very worried about him.

Furthermore, in the documents, the daughter in law of Cher revealed that one of the men who picked up her husband confessed to having been hired by the singer.

Following what emerged, the pop diva remained silent and decided not to comment on the media storm of which he is the protagonist these days. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Cher will break her silence and reveal her version of events. In fact, the singer’s fans can’t wait to find out more.