“Mom is gone”, the “mom is gone”. The legendary 76-year-old singer announced it on Twitter Cher, who thus seems to confirm the death of her mother Georgia Holt at 96 years old. At the beginning of last September, the woman was hospitalized for pneumonia before being discharged, and the artist had recounted her mother’s health problems and progress after hospitalization in several tweets, thanking the fans for their support and affection.

As recalled by the Daily Mail, Cher had paid tribute to her mother in 2013 with a documentary broadcast on Lifetime entitled ‘Dear Mom, Love Cher’. The film, which Cher executive produced, details Holt’s childhood in Arkansas, her six marriages and her career as a singer and actress in Los Angeles and the struggle to support her daughter. In a statement released to EW.com at the time of the documentary, Cher later stated that “my mom is exactly like Rocky. She never gives up.” Today, therefore, the announcement of her disappearance.