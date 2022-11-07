USA.- For love there is no age and Cher knows it very wellas the 76-year-old celebrity recently bragged about her relationship with a handsome 36-year-old man, i.e. 40 years younger than herunleashing all kinds of reactions.

The new couple was seen together and holding hands at a party of West-Hollywood, an area full of paparazzi who did not stop capturing every moment. According to US media, Cher’s new conquest is a music producer.

This is Alexander Edwards, who is recognized in the musical part due to his trade. After being seen together, Cher and her new boyfriend have grabbed all the news headlines, but not because of positive issues, but because they are a couple with an abysmal age difference.

Notably days ago speculation had been unleashed that Cher and Alexander were a couplewhich they themselves confirmed time later.

Is It’s not the first time Cher has found love with a younger man.Well, in the past she had relationships with celebrities who were several years younger than her, although this time the age difference increased, even doubling what she had had before.