Although she has been a singer and performer for six decades, Cher had never released one of pop’s most ubiquitous (and commercially viable) releases: a Christmas album. “I just didn’t want to,” she said. “I didn’t know how Christmas music and Cher could come together and be harmonious.”

Then suddenly he changed his mind. “Christmas” is a 13-song tour of Christmas music, with special appearances by Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé, rapper Tyga and Darlene Love, who recreates “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” in which Cher He sang choirs for the first time at 17 years old. “There was no way I was going to do her song without her,” she said.

At age 77, Cher recently suffered losses, including the death of her longtime friend Tina Turner in May and her mother, Georgia Holt, at age 96, just before the holiday season last year; her album is dedicated to her. But she also has reasons to be hopeful, like an unexpected romance with music producer Alexander Edwards, 40 years her junior, who encouraged her to return to the studio, she said. He receives producer credit for “Christmas.”

Details are being finalized for presentations and she is also finishing her memoirs. These are excerpts from a conversation from her home in California.

What were your first musical conversations with Edwards like?

He talks a lot about music and we play music a lot. And he knew from knowing me what I would like. He said he, honey, you have to get back to the studio because you’re not done yet. And I said: Oh, please. But he was serious. He didn’t even ask to produce. I just thought it would be cool for him to do it.

How did your relationship start?

We already celebrated a first anniversary. We met at Fashion Week at the end of the Ann Demeulemeester show. Then I went to visit Tina in Switzerland. My friend gave him my number and he texted me. I thought: Dude, this is not going to work. Please. I’m old enough to be hers… oh, I’m probably older than her mother. It doesn’t work on paper, but it seems to work in the reality we’ve created.

How did you prepare for the album?

I haven’t sung in years. So I call Adrienne Angel, my amazing teacher. She is 96 years old; She has been my teacher since I was in my forties—when she made movies, she didn’t sing. She just wanted it to sound like my voice. I didn’t want to have to tone it down. That always gives it away. My doctor said I have the vocal cords of a 25-year-old girl. I mean, you usually don’t have a very good voice at 77, do you? But it seems that many of us are having some resurgence. I do not know what it is. Revenge of the old men.

Your iconic single “Believe” is about to get a deluxe reissue for its 25th anniversary. He helped popularize Auto-Tune.

The sound of “Believe” started with a discussion Mark (Taylor, his long-time producer) and I had. The verse was not good. And he said: Cher, you have to sing it better, you have to sing it better. And finally I said: Dude, if you want it better, find someone else. And I left. And then the next morning I saw this beautiful guy (Andrew Roachford) on a show, singing into a voice synthesizer. I called Mark — can we do it on a speech synthesizer? He said: I have this thing called a tone correction machine and I’m playing with it.

I went later to listen and we both jumped out of our chairs. I said, you don’t even know it’s me! He said: Well, that’s what I feared. And I said: No, it’s perfect. I love this.

You couldn’t have had any idea then, but it changed the music.

Of course not. We were just trying to solve a problem.

Do you care if that sound is associated with you?

Are you kidding? I love it. I mean, young people don’t know it came from me, but that’s okay. Do you know what I believe? What comes to you, belongs to you. That’s my theory about life.

What is your relationship with ambition at this time in your life?

I’m working hard, so I must be ambitious. If I don’t have love for it, I wouldn’t do it. But I’m also proud of this album. I’ve never had people on my albums before.

Are you looking at other veteran artists now to see how you might do things differently?

I’m not going to do things differently. If people come to see you, they want you to do things they like. I remember seeing Bob Dylan—I think it was “Blood on the Tracks.” And I went to the first show and some of the songs I said, “What is this?” He got tired of singing the songs the same way. But people really want to hear his favorite song in exactly the same way. It doesn’t matter if I’m tired of her.

Have you thought a lot about this stage of your career?

I never thought I would get here. I mean, my age is so scary. And I keep thinking: Where did she go? While she was busy being Cher, how did this happen? I still have a lot of energy and I’m still very excited about things. I live in Malibu. I can see the sea and that is what I like the most. I love my house. I’m gratefull.

By: Melena Ryzik