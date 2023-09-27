According to court documents to which he had access The New York PostAmerican singer and actress Cherilyn Sarkisian, better known as Cher77 years old, allegedly, He would have hired a gang to kidnap his own son Elijah Blue Allman, 47 years old, the result of her marriage to Greg Allman. Apparently, this action of the so-called “Goddess of Pop” was to be able to take his son to a rehabilitation clinic.

According to information from The New York Post, The kidnapping of Elijah Blue Allman occurred on November 30, 2022, when he was in a hotel room in New York with his wife Marieangela King, just on the day of their wedding anniversary, trying to save their marriage.. From one moment to the next, four people burst into the room and took him away. Before this, they had been together for 12 days.

In a statement made by Marieangela King in a court in Los Angeles, California, obtained by The New York PostLast December, she stated that she did not know the whereabouts of her husband and that one of the kidnappers said they were following Cher’s orders. “Currently, I do not know the well-being or whereabouts of my husband, I am very worried and worried about him, one of the four men who took him told me that they were hired by the petitioner’s mother.”

Likewise, Marieangela King, Cher’s former daughter-in-law, stated in her statement that she believed that Elijah Blue Allman was locked up in a rehab facility and without access to his phone, “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is okay and I want the best for my husband.”

The aforementioned newspaper also published that the son of Cher He was staying at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood, California, for about six months this year before recently returning to rehab. It is worth mentioning that the singer, for several years, He has had a complicated relationship with his son and ex-daughter-in-law. Elijah Blue Allman filed for divorce from Marieangela King in 2021, but it would still be unresolved.

