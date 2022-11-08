Cher and Alexander Edwards walk hand in hand on November 2, 2022 in West Hollywood (Los Angeles). DAVID STARBUCK (GC Images)

Cher hasn’t cared about what people will say for a long time, about criticism and praise. At 76 years old, she lives her career and her life as she wants. Although now the artist has wanted to meet those who have dared to criticize her new relationship for something as simple as her age difference with her partner. “Love does not understand mathematics, it sees the heart”, she has written in your twitter account —where she has four million followers— responding in the messages that they were happy for her and her new love, 36 years old. In the tweet, with which she confirmed the relationship, she has also endorsed a lesson from Sogyal Rinpoche, a Tibetan teacher who died in 2019, who considered that “some people meet, others recognize each other.” That message was followed by another with a photo of Alexander Edwards next to his name followed by a heart emoticon.

Californian Alexander Edwards, known as SA— is a 36-year-old music executive who has his own label, Gloryus. Both were seen for the first time together, and holding hands, last week walking through West Hollywood (Los Angeles, California) and having dinner at Craig’s, a well-known restaurant in the area where they met rapper Tyga, one of his closest friends and in whose music label (Last Kings Records) Edwards also works. After that first public appearance, which sparked rumors about the new couple, she was the winner of a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globes and an Oscar for Moon spell (1987) who confirmed the relationship while defending their 40-year age difference.

Cher assures that Edwards treats her “like a queen”, and has also shared that they met during the last fashion week in Paris, held last September and in which the pop diva got on the catwalk to close the Balmain show. “As we all know, I was not born yesterday, and what I am clear about is that there are no guarantees,” replied the star of hits like Believe either Strong Enough to those who warned her in networks of the intentions of her new boyfriend and of his past and public infidelities. She followed the message: “Every time you make a decision, you take risks. I’ve always taken risks… it’s who I am.”

Cher has taken to responding to many of the comments about her relationship. An example. One tweeter writes: “It would be naive not to question the motives and intentions of a 34-year-old [la edad de él en realidad son 36]. Our girl is smart, but they don’t say love is blind for no reason.” Her response: “Don’t you have anything else to do? Let me explain… I don’t care what anyone thinks.” The singer kept replying to her followers: “I am not defending us. Haters are going to hate… It doesn’t matter if we’re happy and don’t bother anyone.” “I’m in love [palabra que no escribe explícitamente, sino que usa un corazón]but not blinded by it.” She has also said that her family already knows Edwards.

It is not the first time that Cher, who has been married twice (with Sonny Bono between 1964 and 1975 and with Gregg Allman between 1975 and 1979) maintains a relationship with a younger man, such as her romance in the eighties with the actor Val Kilmer —14 years younger— or the flirting that he has recognized that he had a while ago with Tom Cruise. “Honestly, if she hadn’t dated younger men, she would never have dated,” Cher told the magazine. People last year. “Younger men were not intimidated by an older woman. But men in my age range, yes.”

“The problem I have with boyfriends lately is that I don’t want to go anywhere with them, because it’s hard to maintain a relationship in this kind of fishbowl, where everything you do and every picture they take of you goes straight to Instagram. There is no way to create or maintain something special, ”she said in 2018. Although this time it was she herself who launched her new relationship on social networks.

It is not the first time that Edwards, who also owns a clothing brand, has made headlines for his love life. In the past, the rapper has also been in a relationship with model and singer Amber Rose, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards — named after the former Guns N’ Roses guitarist. A relationship that did not end well between the two, because in August 2021 Amber Rose (who was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa and was also Kanye West’s partner for two years) publicly accused him of having cheated on her with 12 people during their relationship, infidelity that he recognized during a direct on his Instagram account.