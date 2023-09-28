The legal documents that celebrities present in divorce proceedings provide private information that ends up becoming headlines. Sometimes they are simple things, like the fact that 14 months after her birth the name of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s second daughter (Delphine) has now been known. Others, more juicy information is revealed: such as that Cher hired four men to kidnap her own son, apparently concerned about her state of health and with the intention of placing him in a rehabilitation center.

The latter is what has been known through a court statement by Marieangela King, 36, daughter-in-law of the artist and in the midst of a divorce from Elijah Blue Allman, Cher’s youngest son. The story goes back to the end of 2022, although it has not been until now that media such as People, ThePost or the Daily Mail They have accessed the court documents signed by King in which he makes this accusation, which date from December 5, 2022. Papers that have been made public as part of the divorce process that Allman filed in November 2021.

More information

In his statement, King alleges that the international star hired four men in November last year to take his 47-year-old son out of a New York hotel room. Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King had been locked up in an accommodation in the American city for days trying to fix their marriage after in August 2022 Cher asked her to leave the home the couple shared. And on November 30, just the day of her wedding anniversary, Cher settled that reconciliation option by taking Allman out of the hotel.

According to King, at the time of the incident both had been “alone in New York for 12 days working on the marriage” and one of the four men who entered his room told him that they had been hired by the winner of an Oscar, a Grammy, an Emmy and several Golden Globes. “I currently do not know the well-being or whereabouts of my husband. “I am very worried about him,” King says in the documents she submitted to the courts in early December of last year. The purpose of her statement was primarily to request payment of her child support, which she claimed had not been paid to her for 10 months, owing her a sum of $50,000 which made it impossible for her to pay her lawyers to process the separation from Allman. Although now the divorce seems to be at an impasse, since this year, in a joint stipulation, the couple and their lawyers agreed to a pause in the case while “the parties decide if they want to continue with the pending process of dissolution of the marriage.”

“Since August 2022, I have been told that I cannot see or talk to [Allman], who is currently locked up in a treatment center that has not been revealed to me. They also told me that he does not have access to his phone,” he says at another point in his statement, as also recorded. Variety. “I understand the efforts of his family to make sure he is well and I want the best for my husband,” King concludes the statement presented in the Superior Court of Los Angeles (California). In the past, Allman has spoken publicly about his addiction problems. At age 11 he started using marijuana and ecstasy, and was only a preteen when he began trying hard drugs. Since 2010 I have been in and out of rehab centers intermittently. Equally intermittent has been his relationship with his mother, with whom he has gone years without speaking. When she married King in 2013, Cher did not attend the wedding. Elijah Blue Allman filed for divorce from the British artist in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

In August 2022, Cher’s youngest son, born in 1976 during the singer’s four-year marriage to Gregg Allman, was already in a medical center. Like his parents, he has also tried to carve out a career in the music industry. According to him Daily Mail, The first to echo King’s statement, at least for the last six months Allman was living at the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood (Los Angeles), and seeing her erratic behavior, several of her employees contacted the artist. to inform you about it. According to the British tabloid, since this September he has been admitted to a rehabilitation center in Pasadena (California).

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Cher at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, September 27, 2023. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis (Corbis via Getty Images)

For now, the singer of Belive, a success that has just turned 25 years old, has not commented on the reasons that this time have led it to become news; although it is not ruled out that she does it, since she usually shares her thoughts in your X account (formerly Twitter). Like when Cher, 77, defended her current relationship with a man 40 years her junior in November last year. After recently announcing that she is going to publish a Christmas album for the first time in her career (Cher Christmas), this same Wednesday she could be seen holding hands with her partner, Alexander A.E. Edwards, at the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week.