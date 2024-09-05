Rebecca Cheptegei dies in Kenya from burns suffered after being attacked by her ex-boyfriend. The Ugandan athlete had participated in the 2024 Paris Games

The Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei she died in the hospital in Kenya where she was hospitalized in serious conditions due to the attack of her ex-boyfriend, who doused her with gasoline and then set her on fire. This was announced Owen Menachdirector of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where the athlete was hospitalized.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegeiwhich occurred early this morning, tragically a victim of domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and demand justice. May her soul rest in peace,” the Uganda Athletics Federation said in a post published on X.

Rebecca Cheptegeiwho had placed 44th in the marathon at Paris Olympics 2024, had suffered severe burns over 75% of his body. The attack took place last Sunday at his home in western Kenya where he was training. The attacker also suffered burns and is hospitalized in the same facility.

The Iten training center has a sad record of suspicious deaths. Last April, the local athlete was found dead in his home Damaris Muthee Mutual. The circumstances of the death are still unclear but the authorities suspect the partner. Two other women had been killed in previous years, namely the runner Damaris Mutual And Agne’s Tyroptwo-time world medalist in the 10,000 meters.