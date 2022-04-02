The Club América board continues to analyze the options to replace the Argentine coach Santiago Solari who left the azulcrema bench on matchday 8 of the Clausura 2022 tournament, since then several technicians have emerged in Coapa’s deck, but they still have not found their replacement.
One of the options that have been handled in recent hours is that of Jose Manuel de la Torrewho in the program W Sports‘The Camps‘ mentioned that he is open to listening to the team he presides over sporting Santiago Baths. “I do not close the doors to America or any club“, he assured.
Remember that the ‘Chepo‘He directed the Azulcrema team between 2003-2004 on an interim basis, but he did not have positive results, so that if he was chosen for this new stage, he would be living his second stage, where he will seek his revenge to regain prominence in Mexican soccer , which he has lost due to his latest failed projects, especially after his failure with the Mexican team in the World Cup process heading to Brazil 2014.
On the other hand, other trainers are also among the options and it seems that Nicholas Larcamon It would be the first option to reach El Nido, being willing to pay the termination clause of approximately 900 thousand dollars to get their services.
