The famous Mexican cook Lucia Josefina Sánchez Quintanar, better known as Chepina Peralta, has died at the age of 90 due to “natural causes”, his family reported this Saturday. Peralta hosted more than 7,000 television programs and 9,000 radio programs, and became one of the first personalities to bring recipes and gastronomy gems to the small screen in the country.

Chepina Peralta has been recognized as one of the main promoters of Mexican cuisine and gained great popularity with programs such as Salt and pepper, Cooking with Chepina, Chepina’s kitchen and Chepina in your kitchen. She was the author of more than a dozen books and a lecturer on recipes, gastronomy and nutrition. His work was the subject of multiple recognitions granted by the Government, private companies and the restaurant industry.

Chepina Peralta was born in Mexico City on October 20, 1930. After starting her television career at the end of the sixties, Sánchez Quintanar assured that she had been the first woman in Latin America with her own television space exclusively dedicated to cooking: a segment that lasted 15 minutes. The Show it was a hit with the audience. Its popularity eventually earned it more extensive and recurring spaces.

Chepina Peralta said that she started cooking out of obligation, like many Mexican housewives in the second half of the 20th century. In several interviews, he assured that in the beginning he did not know how to cook and that he limited himself to following the script they gave him. Starting in the seventies, he began to study the recipes of professional chefs and cooks, and undertook trips to expand his repertoire of dishes. His career ran on the defunct Imevisión network, TV Azteca, Grupo Radio Fórmula and XEW, among others.

“My co-workers, camera directors, cameramen, floor managers, props, illuminators, set designers, scriptwriters, personal assistants, sponsors. How many people who participated in my television programs and what comes from my heart is to say thank you “, said the cook in his last publication in Gastrolab, from the Mexican newspaper The Herald of Mexico. “To my family who have supported me at all times and, in any case, without them I would not have had this wonderful journey so full of interesting and wonderful things. Thank you ”, he added.

According to his relatives, Peralta died on Friday at his home, accompanied by his loved ones. No further details on the cause of death have been released. Due to the pandemic, funeral processions will be held in private. “Until next time and you cook it well”, used to say the first great star of television gastronomy when dismissing his program.

