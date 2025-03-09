Chenoa He had one of the funniest appearances in the television humorous program Martínez and Brothers. The transmission was full of a lot of moments, together with the presenter Dani Martínez, and we also witnessed one of the bad experiences that the singer lived after her trip he made for Latin America.

The famous made us clear that it is a Lover of coffeesince one of its main hobbies is to test the different types of this product. Specifically, for one of its trips through several countries From South America, he did not want to miss the opportunity to taste and bring grains of several brands.

“When I travel and I promote, I bring coffee from Ecuador, Café de Puerto Rico, Café de México, I am taking because They are different flavors“The singer said during her speech.

The problem comes when it was for Colombia, since they opened all their things and pricked coffee envelopes. “They opened my suitcase, but where I was all the passage that was going to come in. So, they began to take out the thongs, the fasteners, Manolillo, my friend. And they started to Being coffee packages In case I had something else, “he said about the awkward situation.

“But, you know what has cost me to make the suitcase, the Tetris What does one do to be able to place this, which is difficult“He added about his suitcases and the coffee that were destroyed.

Why is Latin American coffee famous that brought a bad experience to Chenoa

The celebrity, as a good “Coffe Lover” and despite what it lived in airport reviews, mentioned that these foods have “different flavors and texture, depending on where it is grown, it has a different taste and even a smell“





Coffee Istock

Colombia has the tintor, which is the colloquial shape to refer to the black grain. Also, in Puerto Rico We can find Puya coffeewhich is normally served without sugar to maintain its intensity. On the other hand, and not least, The Garath of Mexico He is known for its irresistible aroma and ideal quality for American coffees.

