Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 11:38











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The final gala of Operación Triunfo 2023 had a lot of emotion and surprises. The public's favorite, Naiara, emerged victorious from the 'talent show', but Chenoa, the host of the program, became an unexpected protagonist when she was careless after Lola Índigo's performance in the…