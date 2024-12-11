Laura Escanes has received in her podcast, Between the sky and the clouds, to Chenoa. The influencer and the singer have maintained a relaxed chat in which they have discussed all kinds of topics. Among them, the one who was a contestant in the first edition of Operation Triumph She is honest with the content creator and assures that she is not a “cool” person.

On the Instagram profile of the podcast and Laura Escanes herself, a fragment of the interview to announce that the new episode of Between the sky and the clouds is now available.

“The things that have always been said about you are that you are direct, clear,” says the Catalan, to which her guest replies: “Sure, but heor they put it as a bad or negative thing. Now not so much, but at the beginning, yes.”

“It was ‘let’s see if we can stop this one who is talking a lot. She’s a woman, what is she about?’ Cocky and arrogant“, is what Chenoa alleges they said about her.

However, the artist wanted to defend herself against these comments and assures. “I’m neither cocky, nor arrogant or anything. Am I vehement, am I firm? Yes, of course. It seems to me the healthiest way to tell you the truth.“.

In response, Laura Escanes asks Chenoa if she thinks people dislike her. “Of course, and I continue. Well, less now.” “But I was clear about it and still It wasn’t something that cut me because they didn’t know where I came from either,” he concludes.