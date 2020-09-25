Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs in the 7th match of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In this way, he has won the top position in the points table, winning his second consecutive match. Batting first after losing the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Delhi Capitals scored 175 for 3 wickets. In response, the Chennai team could not recover after the initial wicket fell and lost 7 wickets in 20 overs to reach 131 runs. Dhoni returned with 15 runs, while Faf scored the most 43 runs.

CSK’s poor start ahead of big score

Chennai Super Kings got off to a poor start to chase the target. He received his first setback as Australian Shane Watson. He was caught by Hetmyer by Akshar Patel on a personal score of 14 runs. After this, Murtli Vijay (10) was caught by Nortje at the hands of Kagiso Rabada and the team scored two wickets for 34 runs.

The game is done from here

CSK came under pressure after a slow start and losing opener wickets. It was expected that Dhoni would enter the top order, but this did not happen. Faf du Plessis landed at number three, while young Rituraj Gaekwad came at number four. Gaikwad was expected to cash in on the chance, but it did not happen. He was run out by Akshar at the precise throw of Pant. He scored just 5 runs.

54-run partnership between Faf and Kedar

After this, Kedar Jadhav, along with Faf du Plessis, took the team closer to 100 runs. However, both batsmen lacked big shots and the recorded run rate crossed 18. If fast runs were required, Nortje dismissed Kedar Jadhav LBW on the fourth ball of the 16th over. Jadhav scored 26 runs in 21 balls with the help of 3 fours. There was a 54-run partnership between him and Faf.

Fifty missed, missed faff and match slipped by hand

During this period, Faf, who held one end, became the victim of Kagiso Rabada on the second ball of the 18th over. He scored 64 runs in 35 balls with the help of 4 fours. Now Chennai needed 63 runs from 16 balls to win. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja made some good shots from here, but they could not manage to reach the team goal. For Delhi, Rabada took 3, Nortje two and Akshar Patel took one wicket.

Thrill of delhi innings

Earlier, with the combined effort of the batsmen led by opener Prithvi Sau (64), Delhi Capitals set a target of 176 runs in front of Chennai Super Kings. Chennai won the toss and called Delhi to bat. His bowlers initially kept the batsmen tied but lost runs in the last, due to which Delhi managed to score 175 runs losing three wickets in 20 overs.

Earth hit a magnificent half-century.

Prithvi Sau studded Fifty, missed the peak

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw both took time to settle on the wicket and then played their shots. Initially, both of them scored with a low run rate and then later showed momentum. Together they added 94 runs. By this time, Prithvi had completed his half-century and Dhawan was progressing towards half-century. Dhawan was dismissed lbw in an attempt to play a reverse sweep over Piyush Chawla. Dhawan scored 35 runs in 27 balls with the help of three fours and a six.

Piyush did two victims

Prithvi Sau too became a victim of Chawla. Sau is stumped by Dhoni. Sau scored 64 runs off 43 balls with the help of nine fours and a six. Rishabh Pant and captain Shreyas Iyer then added 58 runs for the third wicket to ensure that the team reached a strong score.

Iyer became the victim of Sam Karan for 26 runs off 22 balls. Pant managed an unbeaten 37 off 27 balls with the help of three fours and a six. Marcus Stoinis remained unbeaten with five runs with him. Chawla took two and Karan took one wicket for Chennai.