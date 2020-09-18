You must have seen the fencing stunts of Team India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on the cricket field. Whenever Jaddu makes a fifty in a match, he celebrates this feat in the form of swirling his bat. Jadeja’s fans are also crazy about this style. His IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who is fond of swords, has also presented him a gift in a gift.The IPL starts on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Chennai team has given special gifts to their players. Team management has gifted Jadeja with a sword here, ‘Rajput Boy’ has also been written on this momento. Please tell that on social media, Jadeja uses ‘Rajput Boy’ a lot with his pictures and his stunts.

Jadeja’s IPL achievements have also been described on this momento with golden sword. This Momento specially made for Jadeja says, “He is the only Indian player to have 100+ wickets and 1900+ runs in IPL. He is the left-arm spinner in the league with the highest number of wickets (108 wickets).

Jaddu wrote to his franchise Chennai Superkings on his Twitter saying, ‘Thank you Chennai Superkings for giving this award. It is an honor to play this great franchise and I am proud of it. And hope to do more good this season. ‘