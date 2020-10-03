Worried over a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be desperate to find answers to their difficult situation in the clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday. The team, accustomed to being on top in their game in the previous stages, are now at the bottom of the points table after three defeats in four matches and this is a completely different situation for the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni).Despite good players, nothing is working for the team. He made three changes in the XI in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, with the return of Ambati Rayudu and the presence of Dwayne Brova also could not win the team.

Barring Faf du Plessis, he suffered three consecutive defeats due to his lack of top order and a slow run pace in the middle overs and a habit of giving up more runs for the end of the match. There is a promise to return to the team but fielding, bowling and batting will all have to be the best in the department together. When the results are in favor of the team, a lot of weaknesses are covered up, but when it does not, even small things start to appear clear.

After the third defeat, Dhoni’s face could be read clearly. He said, ‘We had lost three matches in a row a long time ago. We need to correct a lot of things. This is the professional attitude. We have to catch catches, not put no balls. These things can be controlled and perhaps we are getting too relaxed.

Chennai will need one of its top-order batsmen to score runs on the board and also take care of the middle-rate run rate. If this happens, it will help Dhoni to get a grip. Dhoni has batted under a lot of pressure in the opening matches and his and his team’s failure is looking very bad due to your expectations.

If the team gets enough runs in the middle overs, then it will help Dhoni and the other lower-order batsmen. But this task will not be so easy as they will be against the team who are batting brilliantly, although the result did not favor them. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in excellent form.

The Punjab team, despite scoring more than 200 runs twice, has lost it due to their limited bowlers. Apart from Mohammed Shami, no other bowler was successful in stopping the batsmen of the opposition team. Chennai Super Kings should try to take advantage of this and they should cover Punjab’s top order quickly.