The 37th match of IPL-13 is being played between three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to bat first.

For both teams, this match is like ‘do or die’ because if the team who loses the match will be left behind in the play-off race.

Two changes have been made to the Chennai team for the match. Injured all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been replaced by Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla in place of Karn Sharma. At the same time, Ankit Rajput has been included in the Rajasthan team in place of Pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Playing xi

Chennai Superkings: Sam Karan, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain / wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla and Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Joffra Archer, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajput and Karthik Tyagi.

Dhoni won the toss again, decided to bat

Face to face

Total Matches – 22

CSK won 14

RR won 8

Uncorrupted

Top performer

Baiting

CSK – Faf Duplessis (9 matches, 365 runs),

RR- Sanju Samson (9 matches, 236 runs)



Bowling

CSK – Sam Kuran (9 matches, 10 wickets),

RR- Jofra Archer (9 matches, 12 wickets)