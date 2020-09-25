The 7th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. In this match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and decided to field first. A change has been made to the Chennai Super Kings squad and pacer Josh Hazlewood has been included in Playing-XI in place of Lungi Giddy. At the same time, there are two changes in the Delhi team, Amit Mishra has been replaced by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan has been replaced in the team instead of Mohit Sharma.

Playing-xi

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Enrique Nortje and Avesh Khan Chennai Super Kings – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson , Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk / c), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla Dhoni had also won the toss in both the previous matches and decided to field first. This time also Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl again. Chennai made a season-opening win by defeating record four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL-13, but lost to Rajasthan Royals in their second match. At the same time, the team, playing under the captaincy of young batsman Shreyas Iyer, defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in their first match.