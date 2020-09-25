Playing-xi
Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Enrique Nortje and Avesh Khan Chennai Super Kings – Murali Vijay, Shane Watson , Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk / c), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla Dhoni had also won the toss in both the previous matches and decided to field first. This time also Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl again. Chennai made a season-opening win by defeating record four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL-13, but lost to Rajasthan Royals in their second match. At the same time, the team, playing under the captaincy of young batsman Shreyas Iyer, defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over in their first match.
