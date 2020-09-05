The practice session of the Chennai team also started on Friday due to the case of Kovid-19. CSK team players attended the practice session for the first time in the UAE on Friday evening. Before this session, the team shared a picture of their captain MS Dhoni on social media.



Posting the photo on Instagram, the CSK team wrote, ‘Our Lion King is all set for the first day (practice) … with a smile that connects broken hearts’.

As soon as this picture was shared with CSK’s official Instagram account, the fans messed up the former Indian captain. Earlier in the day, India’s experienced off-spinner Harbhajan Singh decided to withdraw from the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He is the second CSK player to withdraw from the league after Suresh Raina.