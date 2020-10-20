In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Chennai Super Kings have been very difficult for Chennai Super Kings. Two senior players of the team, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, withdrew their names. A dozen members of the team then faced Corona’s troubles. Even on the field, the difficulties for the team are not being named. The team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) started the journey with a win against Mumbai Indians but after that it derailed. The team has won only three out of 10 and are at the bottom of the points table. On Monday, he faced a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. In such a situation, his race for the playoffs (CSK in IPL) has become very difficult.Chennai, batting first, scored 125 for five in 20 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 28 and Jadeja scored 36 runs. Rajasthan Royals did not have a good start. He had lost three wickets off 28 balls. After this, captain Steve Smith and Jose Butler got together and pulled out the innings. Butler hit a brilliant half-century and Smith hit an unbeaten 26-run knock. Rajasthan won by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

Talking about the points table, the team of Delhi Capitals (DC on IPL Table) is currently on top with 14 points. He has won seven out of 9 matches. Chennai (CSK), however, has only six points and is at the bottom. But she can still reach the playoffs. However, there are many more questions in this. For this, the team will have to return to the winning track from their match against Mumbai Indians from Friday.

Now everyone must win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won only three matches so far. He has four more matches to play and he has to win all four to reach the playoffs. Along with this, the margin of victory will also have to be kept big so that its net-runrate can also be better than others.

In the IPL, 16 points make it to the teams to reach the playoffs, but Chennai team cannot have that many points. In such a situation, he will have to reach 14 by scoring eight points from 4 matches and then sit on the luck.

This will be followed by a game of net runrate. If Chennai team score 14 points from 14 matches, then it will remain a blurred but hopeful way to reach the playoffs. Last year, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team qualified for the playoffs with 12 points.

What are the possibilities

The Delhi Capitals team currently tops the points table. He has won seven out of nine matches. It would be good for Chennai that the Delhi team won the remaining five matches. However, even if she loses to Mumbai, there will be hope for Chennai as both these teams are at the top of the table.

On the other hand, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore, headed by Virat Kohli, is currently ranked third. The team has won six matches out of nine. If Chennai Super Kings have to qualify then they will have to hope that the Bangalore team stays on this position. Although Bangalore may come in second and Mumbai third, but Bangalore will need to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The best thing for Chennai Super Kings will be that the top three teams stay on their positions. Or simply say that the top three teams remain the same even if they are relocated. Apart from this, the points of KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers and Kings XI Punjab should not exceed 12. If this situation prevails and Chennai wins the rest of their matches, then it could get a place in the playoffs.

In addition, if any of these teams score 14, Chennai will have to overcome another hurdle of net runrate. Now for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has shown untowardness many times in his career, it may be the most difficult task to get his team qualified for the IPL 2020 playoffs.