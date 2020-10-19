Highlights: Sub Inspector Balamurali and two constables were checking vehicles at night

They suspected two young men sitting on bikes that they had drunk

So he asked them to blow it in the Breathalyzer but the results did not come true

Chennai

Sometimes the policemen are also caught in such a problem that they have not even imagined. A similar incident occurred in Perambur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday night when two drunken policemen scooted and breathalyzer took off with a breathalyzer. At present, both of them have not been able to reach the police.

It happened that the sub inspector Balamurali and two constables were checking the vehicles at night. He stopped two young men sitting on bikes. He suspected that the driver had drunk alcohol, so he asked him to blow it in the Breathalyzer but the results did not come true.

Saw and then the accident happened

The policemen thought that they would stop a little and check again. They asked the two to wait on the road and started checking the other drivers. After a while they realize that both are missing from there. Not only this, Honda Activa of Balmurali and the Breathalyzer placed in it are also missing.

Bless Corona… do not even remember Hulia

Balamurali made a round trip on the bike with the new constable but both did not appear. The problem was that the police did not note the number of his bike, nor did he ask his name and address. His powers were not even remembered because he had put on a mask. Just knew that both are in their 20s. Currently, footage of CCTV cameras in that area is being scrutinized.