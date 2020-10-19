Highlights: Ezzi’s Uma Mahesh broke at the age of 71

Identified himself as a person of no religion

All paper work completed before death, message written on social media

Condolence message written before dying, get published after death

A businessman from Tamil Nadu, Ejji’s Umamahesh lived on his own terms throughout his life. He gave his identity as a citizen without any religion. After he died, he donated his organs so that he could be transplanted to someone else. The rest of the body donated to the medical field, so that research could be done. Not only this, Uma Mahesh also wrote his condolence message before he died. Everyone cried reading this condolence message.

You would not have heard that a person had written his condolence message. Ejji knew well that one day, like everyone, he too has to die. He wanted to leave a message of love, hope and goodwill after his death, so he wrote his objection and handed it over to the people near him so that the message could be published after he died.

Emotional letter written

In a self-written condolence message, he wrote to his friends, enemies and everyone in contact, ‘Thank you for being a part of my exciting life. My party is over and I hope that the people who are left behind me will not get drunk enough. Time is running for everyone. Live well, enjoy your life and keep the party going. As John Lennon said, ‘Your life is getting real when you are making other plans. Cheers and goodbye forever … and please, live, not just for the appearance- Ezzy. ‘

Told myself the vehicle

Apart from this message, Ejji also shared a message in his social media account. In this message, he compared himself to a vintage automobile. He wrote, ‘I am sorry to tell you that my vintage car had to be restored. Unfortunately despite the world’s best machines, craft, modern tools and experience, this could not be fixed. Fortunately, some parts survived. These parts of my vintage should be installed in other vehicles so that their machinery can work properly.

All the paperwork completed before dying

Ezji had a 10 percent chance of survival. Despite this, he underwent heart surgery for 12 hours. This was the third stage of heart surgery. He completed all his paper work before being admitted. Listed his last wishes. She spoke to the doctor about organ donation. Asked his family, friends and relatives to get his message written.

Didn’t want to go to life support system

Ejji’s daughter Sarika said that before being admitted, her father had said that he did not want to live on the life support system. He used to discuss his death with the family before he died. He would have been 72 years old on Friday but died a day earlier. He has three daughters Sarika, Rasika and wife Shyamala.