The case of the suicide of the newly married couple has come to light in West Mambalam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to police, he often had a dispute with his wife after a Corona-positive man recovered from it. After this, the first wife committed suicide. Then the person also hanged himself with the same noose.

According to the police, Manikandan (35) and Radhika (29) were married 10 months ago. Manikandan worked at a chemical firm in Perumbakkam. Radhika worked in a firm in Kilpauk. Police said that Manikandan was found corona infected two months ago and recovered completely from it.

Had tried suicide before also

According to the police, however, there have been fights between the two since then. After one such fight 15 days ago, Radhika tried to kill herself by drinking kerosene, after which she was treated in a hospital.

The trap by which the wife hanged, she died by hanging herself

On Friday, there was a fight between the two and when Manikandan went out, Radhika hanged herself from the house ceiling and died. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College in a hurry where doctors declared him dead. Later Manikandan came back and hanged himself with the same noose that his wife had killed. Mambalam police sent the body to Omandurar Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.