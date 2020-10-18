He entered the temple around 12 in the night. First, standing in front of the idols prayed, donated the money and later broke the lock of the donation and absconded with the offering. When the temple priests opened the temple in the morning, their senses flew away. Seeing the broken locks of the donor, he informed the police officers. Soon after, a team of investigators arrived at the temple and started investigating the case.The incident is of the famous Marundeswarar temple in Tiruvanmiyur, Tamil Nadu. Every action of the thief has been captured in CCTV camera. A police officer who viewed the CCTV footage said that a youth came inside the temple wearing a mask. He prayed standing in front of the idol of the deity. He also donated some money to the temple donation box. In the video footage, he is seen trying to open Danpetti with the help of an iron rod. The officer said that he spent a total of 45 minutes in the temple.

The temple was closed for a long time

Temple officials said the temple was closed for a long time due to the Corona epidemic. Recently it has been opened to the public. Investigators have reached the spot and started investigating the case. Fingerprints experts have also acquired some samples by chance. The investigation team believes that it is very difficult to penetrate the high walls around the temple. We are scanning the CCTV camera to find out how the thief came inside the temple.

Investigating officials said that one part of the temple remains dark. There are some apartment complexes which are quite close to the temple. It is feared that the thief may have entered the temple through such a nearby building.

What is the history of the temple?

Significantly, the temple is very popular all over the country. According to mythological beliefs, Lord Marundeswarar told the sage Agastya about a medicine. Since then people suffering from incurable diseases and other diseases come to the temple to worship. It is believed that the sage Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, also came to the Marundeshwar temple to worship. Famous as Thiruvalmayiyur, this place was earlier known as Thiruvallamiyyur.