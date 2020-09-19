CSK won the toss, decided to field first

Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten fifty, four wins South African veteran Faf du Plessis hit 2 fours off consecutive balls of the last over of the innings and gave his team the victory. Du Plessis hit 6 fours and scored 58 runs in his unbeaten innings of 44 balls. He completed a half-century off 42 balls.

Ambati Rayudu launches IPL-13 first fifty Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings registered the first Fifty of the 13th season of IPL. In the 12th over of the innings, he hit a four off paceman Jasprit Bumrah and completed his fifty off 33 balls. He scored 71 runs, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes in his innings of 48 balls. Rayudu and du Plessis added 115 runs for the third wicket.

Rayudu and Faf du Plessis strengthened Ambati Rayudu and du Plessis strengthened the Chennai team and added 115 runs for the third wicket. At one time the Chennai team looked in trouble, but both batsmen hit a brilliant half-century and took the team extremely close to victory.

Bad start of chennai Chasing a target of 163 runs, Chennai Super Kings did not start well and their 2 wickets fell in the initial 2 overs. Both openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) returned cheaply to the pavilion.

Rohit and de Kock added 46 runs Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma (12) and Quinton de Kock (33) shared a 46-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit hit 2 fours off 10 balls while Di Cock hit 5 fours in 20 balls. However, both returned to the pavilion until a team score of 48.

Saurabh Tiwari showed power Saurabh Tiwari, who landed at number four for Mumbai team, scored the highest 42 runs. He hit 3 fours and 1 six in his innings of 31 balls.

Hearty and Karen Pollard returned cheaply His fans were waiting for a long time to see the all-rounder Hardik Pandya playing on the field. Although Hardik hit two consecutive sixes off the ball of Ravindra Jadeja but he could not do anything special. He was caught by Jadeja in the hands of Faf du Plessis. Hardik scored 14 off 10 balls with the help of 2 sixes. Kieran Pollard contributed 18 and James Pattinson contributed 11 runs.

Giddy’s fire, Jadeja and Chahar also bowled well Pacer Lungi Gidi of Chennai took 3 for 38 to put up a brilliant performance. Apart from him, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Pacer Deepak Chahar also took 2-2 wickets. Sam Karan and Piyush Chawla also got 1-1 wickets.

Eyes on dhoni Although the match was played without the presence of the audience, crores of Indian fans were eyeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the TV set to the live broadcast app-website. He landed on the field 467 days later. He also came to bat but did not score any runs and returned unbeaten after playing 2 balls.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat first. Mumbai Indians scored 162 for 9 wickets in 20 overs, but the Chennai team achieved the target in 19.2 overs and won 166 runs for 5 wickets.