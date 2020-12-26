Chems-Eddine Hafiz, by Luis Grañena.

Chems-Eddine Hafiz, rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, can’t stop thinking about that five-year-old boy, the son of Samuel Paty, the high school teacher whose head was cut off by an Islamist on October 16 with a kitchen knife for showing his students some cartoons of Muhammad. “Throughout his life he will say that a Muslim beheaded his father,” laments Hafiz, a 66-year-old French-Algerian lawyer. “I have a grandson the same age. Imagine that a …