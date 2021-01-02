“I am proud to be able to tell you that after 3 months of chemotherapy and 2 operations I have beaten my cancer,” Janjicic said on his Instagram account and in a statement on the announce. “I am overjoyed to be healthy again and am incredibly happy to be back on the pitch soon and finally to play football again.”

Good news at the beginning of the year: Midfielder Vasilije Janjicic is cancer-free after three months of therapy! The #FCZ is very happy about this positive news and wishes Vasi a lot of strength and patience on his way back to the field. ??https://t.co/zU57zBaZJv pic.twitter.com/gW9dYmSPmI – FC Zurich (@fc_zuerich) January 1, 2021

Before his illness, Janjicic played 14 competitive games for FCZ, it will be some time before his comeback – but considering the past few months, that should only be a minor matter.