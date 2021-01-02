At the beginning of July, Vasilije Janjicic was diagnosed with cancer. As FC Zurich announced on Friday, the former Hamburger SV midfielder is considered cancer-free after three months of therapy.
The year 2021 starts with good news for Vasilije Janjicic. The Swiss, who played for HSV from 2016 to 2019 and then returned to his home club FC Zurich, won the battle against cancer after three months of therapy.
“I am proud to be able to tell you that after 3 months of chemotherapy and 2 operations I have beaten my cancer,” Janjicic said on his Instagram account and in a statement on the Club website announce. “I am overjoyed to be healthy again and am incredibly happy to be back on the pitch soon and finally to play football again.”
Club President Ancillo Canepa pays Janjicic the greatest respect: “It is impressive with what energy and zest for life Vasi fought his illness. We are all very happy to see him again in the first team and hopefully to see him play again soon.” HSV has also spoken out on Twitter and congratulated the midfielder: “We’re happy for you, Vasi! Stay strong and hopefully return to the field soon.”
Before his illness, Janjicic played 14 competitive games for FCZ, it will be some time before his comeback – but considering the past few months, that should only be a minor matter.
