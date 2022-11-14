Roy Barreras is on his knees. Head tilted, eyes closed. Pray. Pray with poise and faith. Behind the lectern, a priest dressed in an alb and a blue stole rings the bell, extends his arms and takes a cup of wine in his hands. Roy stands up, crosses himself, and climbs onto the lectern to read the Bible. A wave of voices repeats the psalms. At the end of the mass, the pastor of a Christian church joins the priest and, holding hands, they pray for the health of Roy Barreras. In that same Senate chamber, hours later, the tax on churches will be discussed and will not be approved. The president of the Colombian Congress has assumed the cancer that he suffers from without a flash of astonishment. The chemotherapies add to the two hours of sleep a day and a hectic routine that he refuses to change.

Barreras, 58, is perhaps the most important and astute man in President Gustavo Petro’s government team. He has managed to unite factions from end to end regardless of ideological differences: from conservative parties to the president’s left. “Without Roy, Petro would not have half of what he has today in Congress,” says a senator who prefers not to be mentioned. “He has the ability to calm murky waters. He is an illusionist”, says someone who knows him closely.

Before the impromptu mass to which he was called to congregate, Roy Barreras was presiding over a debate on agrarian jurisdiction in another venue. He barely had a bite to eat in the discussion that lasted for several hours. He got up and walked at a run to get to the religious ceremony that had just begun. He stood in front of the painting of Bolívar and Santander, which is flanked by neoclassical columns. If they had asked him for permission to do mass, he might have denied it, because the Capitol is a secular place; but, devoted as he is, he could not do it. When he finished, he hurried out to return to the debate and, in the corridor, he met the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, and greeted him. He told her that he had not liked the project of submitting to justice that was presented to him by his ministry and that he would return it to her.

Roy Barreras attends a religious ceremony in prayer for the improvement of his health. VANNESSA JIMENEZ

The pace of life for Roy Barreras is hectic. From a young age he began to monitor every minute of his time: he did the math and realized that if he slept eight hours, and his life expectancy was 75 years, he would spend at least 25 sleeping. Methodically, as if it were a bill, he planned his hours: he reduced them to four to gain 12 years. Now that he is undergoing cancer treatment, and due to side effects, he only sleeps for two.

***

There is no desk in Roy Barrera’s office. He has never wanted to have one, not even when he practiced as a doctor for 23 years, because he believes that the desk generates distance with the other. A round meeting table and sofa make up the modest office with high ceilings. While he is in a traffic jam or walking down the street, verses often occur to him. He unlocks his phone and sends the poems to his secretary via voice memo for her to transcribe. In the midst of his most acute insomnia, he is writing a novel and reading wildly. From the age of eighteen he learned the technique of “speed reading” and in a month he can read a dozen or more books. The thread of his speech denotes his cultural baggage. He has published three books of poetry.

Barreras found out he had colon cancer during a routine checkup. He immediately felt the fear of death, but a rational head like his does not stop at niceties. In the next few minutes he reviewed the insurance policies for his minor children and began making decisions. “Death, Epicurus taught us, is a problem for others, for those who remain”, he says convinced. And although he is not afraid of dying, he is afraid of suffering. “I’m a coward for pain,” he confesses. His cancer requires rigorous daily treatment that includes chemotherapy pills. After each morning radiotherapy session, Roy injects himself with painkillers and vitamin serums to help with the pain. Before going to work, he performs acupuncture on himself, a technique he learned from traditional Chinese medicine.

Since he was diagnosed a month ago, he has been convinced that his cancer will not ruin his life. When he found out, his first reaction was to call his daughter, a neurologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States. At that very moment she was going to call him to give him another piece of news: “I’m pregnant,” he anticipated. Roy kept what he was about to say until the next day.

If Roy followed the advice given to him by the chief of oncology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, he would have to take a year off to get the treatment or change jobs. “I’m sure if I retired I would die, because I would have no purpose in getting up every morning,” he says.

Barreras was plenipotentiary negotiator in the peace process between the Colombian government and the FARC. He was elected to the lower house in 2006 and has been a senator since 2010. In addition to Medicine, he has studied master’s degrees in Sociology, Law, Hispanic American Literature and Administration. The son of a single peasant mother, he became a baker and a taxi driver in order to study at university. He has belonged to most of the political parties. An ally of the last presidents, he went from being with the extreme right of Álvaro Uribe to supporting the liberal positions of Juan Manuel Santos, who continues to be his political guide.

Roy Barreras was diagnosed with cancer a few weeks ago. VANNESSA JIMENEZ

Roy has been accused of being a climber, a climber and a chameleon. But none of those qualifiers bother him. He says he is proud to be a climber. “I invite those of us born into poverty to climb the tree of life,” he maintains without hesitation. If one asks him why he has changed parties so much, he excuses himself that he has not changed, but rather that they have expelled him, and he quotes a phrase that he attributes to Winston Churchill: “You can change parties, but not ideology.

—How do you see the Colombian health system?

Roy is silent for a few seconds.

“You’re getting me into trouble with that question, but I’m going to answer it honestly,” he says.

Next, Barreras explains that, although he believes that the system needs improvements —such as coverage and the public hospital network—, it is superior to the model that existed before the creation of the EPS (Health Promoting Entity) and one of the best in America. Latin. He believes that the Government should improve prevention in health and primary care, and require the EPS to guarantee appointments, medications and medical tests for patients, but disagrees with destroying the insurance model that Colombia has.

Although he hasn’t stopped his hectic schedule since his cancer was discovered, Roy made several decisions: he went to live with his children, he pays more attention to his eating habits —before he didn’t even eat lunch— and he doesn’t watch violent news so as not to contaminate your mood. Since he wants to stay up-to-date, he reads a brief news roundup from his press team each day. For now, Roy believes that cancer is not a good enough reason to abandon his political cause. “I have no right to renege on my duty just because I have a diagnostic passenger,” he says.

He is determined to achieve all the reforms that the Petro government needs in record time: total peace, bringing criminal groups to justice, and labor, health, and pension reforms. His obsession is none other than to make his time, his life, more intense.

