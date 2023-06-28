Of Vera Martinella

Over half of patients treated with some type of drug suffer from cognitive impairment, concentration and memory impairment, balance problems and peripheral neuropathy. The survey by the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology

Almost all cancer patients suffer from it, but still few manage to ask and receive help to alleviate the side effects of anticancer treatments. If during the therapies these aspects are often monitored and addressed with the doctors, things get complicated in the long run. Just when, in reality, the treatments end, expectations improve, the patients return to their daily lives and the checks gradually become less frequent. One of the most underreported and most widespread problems is neurotoxicity related to chemotherapyto which an entire chapter of the last one is dedicated Report on the welfare condition of cancer patientspresented during the National Day dedicated to cancer patients promoted by the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology (Favo).

Symptoms We’re actually talking about cognitive impairment and peripheral neuropathy which, according to our survey, affect well over half and up to 70% of people who have concluded treatment for years – explains President Favo, Francis DeLorenzo —. The most common symptoms are difficulty in handling commonly used objects, balance disorders, pain, easily fatigued, concentration and memory difficulties. Effects that we finally know today and that we know can persist after the end of the treatments with an impact on the health of many long-lived people, on their personal, social and work activities and on psychological well-being. The chapter in the Favo 2023 Report stems from a survey that the University of Milano-Bicocca and the Italian Association of Cancer Patients, Relatives and Friends (AIMaC) conducted and published in the scientific journal Toxics

. What, exactly, are cognitive impairment and peripheral neuropathy? Many patients notice a decline in one’s cognitive performancefor example with concentration and memory disturbances, which can interfere with the common activities of daily life or with the demands of one’s work – he replies Guido Cavalettiwho directs the Experimental Neurology Unit at the University of Milano-Bicocca, where he is also pro-rector for research -. Peripheral nerve damage instead they concern that essential component of the nervous system which puts the brain in communication with everything that the world outside us represents. See also Essential medicines, pediatricians appeal to Aifa and the government

Possible remedies In particular, many drugs determine a deterioration in sensory perception, which can affect very important functions such as balance or object manipulation. Now that the problem has emerged, new targeted solutions can finally be studied. There are many active researches on this front and already today, depending on the clinical picture of each person, painkillers or specific rehabilitation can be prescribed – underlines Cavaletti -. Physical exercise is a precious aid, many find benefit with acupuncture or yoga. Another possibility reduce the chemotherapy that causes the ailments, balancing by the fact that it may then be less effective against cancer. What to say to those who suffer from it? Talking about it with the specialist (oncologist or hematologist) is the first, fundamental step – he concludes Alessia D’AcuntiAIMaC psychotherapist —: patients must receive clear and precise information regarding the possible neurotoxic effects of their treatments, also in order to be able to grasp the earliest signs of their appearance and consequently better manage the treatment (for example, and if possible, changing the treatment plan). The role of the neurologist is important especially in the most complex cases, in order to be able to give useful suggestions. See also How to plan your week to accomplish more

Who risks more Among the most severely neurotoxic drugs are there platinum derivatives (cisplatin and oxaliplatin)at the basis of the treatment of testicular, ovarian and gastrointestinal tract tumors; the taxanesused for breast cancer; vinca derivatives (such as, for example, vincristine and vinblastine) for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma; proteasome inhibitors, which have radically improved multiple myeloma therapy. Also radiotherapyeven after several years, can give serious neurotoxic effects – explains Cavaletti -, but they present themselves in a different and peculiar way, essentially related to the radiation dose to which healthy tissue is exposed (especially the sensitive brain, in the case of treatment of brain tumors).

The investigation The majority of respondents to the new survey were working at the time of their cancer diagnosis and, due to neurotoxicity, 68% reported difficulties in carrying out normal work activities; 30.4% had to change activities, for 28.4% the symptoms hindered their career; 35.5% switched from full-time to part-time and 25.6% reported having been subjected to hostile behavior due to their health conditions. Although more than 80% of respondents reported having a positive attitude about their ability to cope with cancer, many people reported that they always or often suffer from mood changes (mainly irritability, sadness, fear and loss of interest in hobbies) — he says Elizabeth Iannellivice president of AIMaC (Italian Association of Cancer Patients) —. And 20-30% always or often feel lonely and angry. Less than half of the patients (42.6%), however, received useful and detailed information on the management of neurotoxicity. See also Kidney cancer: risks, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment