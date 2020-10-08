In Berlin (Germany), on Wednesday, September 7, during the 65th Nobel Prize for Chemistry ceremony, Emmanuelle Charpentier, a French scientist and her American colleague Jennifer A. Doudna, seized the famous award. “I was very moved because I had difficulty reacting and understanding that it was real”, said the 51-year-old researcher. A deserved reward for the one who was already described as “different” by his biology teacher.

This Nobel Prize rewards his work on genetics. With her colleague Jennifer A. Doudna, she developed the molecular scissors method. Within the same cell, we cut out a defective gene and replace it with a healthy gene. A revolutionary technique, which would allow advances in many fields, on plants and animals.

The JT

The other subjects of the news