Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

Chemistry Nobel Prize winner John Goodenough has died at the age of 100. He received the award as the oldest person to date at the age of 97.

Austin – In 2019, John Goodenough received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry at the almost biblical age of 97. The American physicist and materials scientist has now passed away at the age of 100. They share that University of Texas at Austinwhere Goodenough was a professor, on Monday (June 26) with.

Chemistry Nobel Prize winner John Goodenough dies at the age of 100

John Goodenough, born in Jena in 1922 to American parents, is the oldest person ever to be awarded a Nobel Prize. As announced by the University of Texas at Austin, he died on Sunday (June 25).

John Goodenough, winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has died at the age of 100. © Henrik Montgomery/dpa/archive image

Goodenough said he was a “dedicated public servant, a popular mentor and a brilliant but humble inventor”. Goodenough is best known for his contributions to the development of modern lithium-ion batteries. (han/dpa)