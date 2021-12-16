Doctor of Chemistry Dmitry Mustafin said that the substances that are part of sparklers can lead to cancer, harm digestion and provoke depression.

As the specialist said in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Speaks” on Thursday, December 16, pyrotechnics is a derivative of warfare technology.

“Products of incomplete combustion from sparklers (they are always formed) will be poured onto food, cake, and table. There is nothing good if you take these solid particles into the body, ”Mustafin explained.

The chemist explained that the toxic substances in the pyrotechnics are responsible for the color, writes NSN…

“To make blue fireworks, copper compounds are usually added – they are known to cause cancer,” Mustafin emphasized.

He recalled that many metals are slowly excreted from the body. For example, aluminum can accumulate in it and lead to nervous breakdowns, cause dermatitis, irritation of the esophagus and intestines, the TV channel notes. “360”…

It is best not to use sparklers indoors or over a festive table, Mustafin said. Meanwhile, if you light them in the air, it will harm nature. According to the scientist, in the United States after the Independence Day holiday, 50 thousand tons of carbon dioxide arise in the air. The same number is “given out” by forest fires on an area of ​​1000 hectares.

Mustafin added that every year a huge number of people are poisoned by the results of toxicants from pyrotechnics. Due to the high combustion temperature – almost 1,400 degrees – skin lesions can also develop, the TV channel reports. “Star”…

Earlier on December 16, otolaryngologist Ivan Leskov warned that after loud explosions of firecrackers on New Year’s holidays, persistent hearing loss can be observed in both adults and children.

According to the specialist, if a firecracker exploded next to a person, after which he constantly hears a whistle in his ears and makes the TV louder, then this condition can be considered a reason to see a doctor.