Chemicals The white paint of all time reflects more than 98 percent of sunlight and helps save energy

With a white paint can, you can fight against cooling costs and even climate change.

Last in the fall, a U.S. research team developed by a record white paint that reflected sunlight more effectively than other paints.

An even whiter version of this “super-white” paint has now been developed, according to a recent study by Purdue University. It reflects more than 98 percent of the sunlight back into space, where the reflectance of the previous record paint was just over 95 percent.

According to researchers, white paint helps cool buildings and save on air conditioning costs. International Energy Agency (IEA) by ten percent of all the world’s energy is currently spent on cooling.

“Painting a roof area of ​​less than 100 square meters with super white is equivalent to an estimated 10 kilowatts of cooling capacity,” says the research leader. Xiulin Ruan in the bulletin.

The study was published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

In stores commercially available paints for cooling typically reflect about 80 to 90 percent of sunlight. Researchers are working to increase the reflectivity of white paint by testing more than a hundred different materials and their combinations.

Eventually, they ended up using a chemical compound called barium sulfate, which is traditionally used in photo papers, for example.

Reflectivity was further enhanced by the high particle concentration and particle particles of different sizes, which help to reach a wide range of different wavelengths of solar radiation.

Super white can be considered the opposite of what was developed seven years ago for the darkest material in the world, which absorbs more than 99.9 percent of the light that hits it. The coating made of carbon nanotubes, the “vantablack”, is so black that the spectrometer is not able to measure the amount of light absorbed by the material.

According to the researchers, it is theoretically possible to make white even whiter by increasing the particle content. However, too high a particle content degrades the quality of the paint and causes it to crack.

White color acts as an effective cooler for buildings. The study found that the sample painted in super white remained four degrees cooler than its surroundings at noon and ten degrees cooler at night at noon.

To date, white paint has been used as a coolant in buildings in the United States, Australia and India, for example, where more than a million square meters of roofs have already been painted white.

White has also been proposed as a weapon in the fight against climate change. According to a U.S. study, painting all the world’s roofs white would negate the effect of about 24 billion tons of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.

However, the shimmering white color also has its problems. The same ceiling, which saves on cooling costs in the summer and combats climate change, will lead to an increase in heating costs in the winter.

In bright sunlight, a super white color can even lead to temporary blindness due to its reflectivity.