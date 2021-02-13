Chemicals Substances banned as make-up have yet to be injected under the skin in EU countries, but the use of thousands of dangerous chemicals in tattoos and permanent make-up will soon be restricted.

EU-wide regulation effectively bans, for example, the use of lead and nickel in dyes. Many regulated substances have already been banned in cosmetics, but the same dyes have been injected under the skin.

Dangerous EU-wide restrictions on the use of chemicals in tattoos and permanent make-up are being introduced. The new regulation restricts the use of more than 4,000 dangerous substances and effectively bans the use of, for example, lead, cadmium and nickel in subcutaneous paints.

The restriction, approved by the EU Commission, came into force in January and will be applied in practice in the member states in January 2022. The aim has been to harmonize legislation on tattoo inks and permanent pigments in the EU.

The restrictions are based on health risks. The restrictions apply to carcinogenic, mutagenic, toxic for reproduction, eye damage and skin sensitization. For many substances that are hazardous to health, the regulation sets concentration values ​​so strict that in practice they mean a ban.

Tattoo Inks regulation is based on a proposal from the European Chemicals Agency (Echa) to improve the safety of tattoos. Echa estimates that the restriction will help prevent more than a thousand chronic allergy-related reactions each year and reduce a number of skin reactions and other serious health problems.

Reform is also necessary in Finland, says the chief inspector Petteri Talasniemi Agency for Safety and Chemicals (Tukes).

“We are going in a safer direction. There will be restrictions on sensitizing substances and concentration limits on heavy metals, ”says Talasniemi.

For example, the concentration limits for lead, cadmium and nickel are so strict that they mean a ban in practice. There are also strict restrictions on PAHs, i.e. polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. PAHs can irritate the skin and respiratory tract, and some of them can cause cancer and genetic changes.

There will also be requirements for color labeling and instructions for use. For example, the packaging should include a list of ingredients.

“Supervision is made easier when regulation is clear. The regulation clarifies the situation considerably, ”says Talasniemi.

For regulation Among the substances covered, there are many that have already been banned or have long been restricted in skin cosmetics, says the advisory official. Hanna Korhonen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“It’s been funny that some pigments are banned in eyeshadows, for example, but they have been allowed to be injected into the skin,” says Korhonen.

According to Korhonen, the reform is necessary. According to him, EU member states would have wanted to restrict tattoos more widely five years ago, also in terms of hygienic quality, among other things. However, the EU Commission decided at the time that the restrictions only applied to chemicals. Now, however, regulation is becoming uniform.

“The hustle and bustle has been quite wild,” says Korhonen.

Also read: There are precise regulations for substances used in cosmetics, but those carved into the skin may even contain lead or arsenic – now the EU wants restrictions on tattoo inks

Tattoos have become more common in recent years. According to Echa, about 12% of Europeans have them.

The tattoo is done by piercing the outermost layer of the skin with a needle and applying color to the area below it. The surface layer of the skin, or epidermis, is constantly renewed, so the tattoo is made permanent by injecting the color into the deeper layer, the dermis.

Permanent pigmentation is similar to a tattoo, but the imprint is meant to resemble makeup, such as eye contouring.

Because chemicals can remain in the body throughout life, tattoo and permanent pigmentation products carry a risk of long-term exposure, according to Echa. However, little information is available on the consequences of use.

The substances used in tattoo inks were not originally designed to be injected under the skin, and their safety has not been studied much for this purpose, says Talesniemi of Tukes. Only a portion of the color ingredients remain at the tattoo site and a large portion travels to different parts of the body. Exposure to substances can last a lifetime.

Sensitizers and irritants in colors can cause allergic contact dermatitis and other local skin reactions. No definite information is available on the link between tattoo inks and cancer.

“ According to the European Chemicals Agency, about 12% of Europeans have tattoos.

According to Talasniemi, the situation in Finland is not alarming. The observed health problems have been above all allergic and irritating symptoms as well as bacterial infections.

Dangerous substances have instead been found in the paints. Tukes tested tattoo and permanent pigment inks in the fall of 2019. Of the 20 colors tested, eight were found to be hazardous to health in amounts that exceeded the maximum concentration limits in the new regulation.

Tukes obliged companies that sold paints to remove health-hazardous colors from sale.

Read more: Tukes lists eight tattoo and permanent pigmentation inks that contain substances that are hazardous to health

Trammels come into force on 4 January 2022 for all substances except the two pigments, blue and green. They have a transition period of two years to allow suppliers to meet the new requirements and ink manufacturers to find safer alternatives.

The new rules apply to all colors entering the EU market. However, the authorities do not evaluate the colors before they are on the market, but control is carried out on a random basis. The consumer is responsible for the product when ordering colors from outside the EU, for example from China, Talasniemi reminds.

“Ordering tattoo inks from an online store is quite a risky business. Anyway, it’s worth leaving the tattoo to professionals, ”he says.

Tattoo industry The new restrictions will not have a major impact on operations in Finland, says the chairman of the Finnish Association of Tattoo Artists Tony Raita.

“Only blue and green are currently the only ones for which the requirements of the regulations are not yet available, but color manufacturers will certainly find a solution to this,” Raita says.

According to the track, the tattoo inks used in Finland have been safe for a long time.

“If the reform makes color safety even safer, then it’s necessary.”