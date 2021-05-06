Chemicals Less pesticides are now being sown in the fields, but they are even more toxic – The toxic load on plants is growing

Are pesticide concerns are easing?

This could be inferred from U.S. statistics that pesticide use has declined significantly over the last twenty years. For example, the total amount of insecticides applied to fields has decreased by 40 percent.

However, the statistics give a misleading picture, according to a recent German study. The use of pesticides is recorded according to the number of kilograms used per hectare or per year.

The number of kilograms has decreased due to the fact that pesticides have become more toxic. Whereas in the past a farmer needed many kilograms of organophosphates or carbamates per hectare, at most six grams of new pesticides are needed per area.

“ The adverse effects on nature are even greater.

Published by Science Journal in the study Researchers at the University of Koblenz have investigated how new pesticides affect the toxic load on the environment. The results show that although there are fewer pounds sown in the environment, the adverse effects on nature are even greater.

Eastern Finland Professor of Agricultural Zoology at the University Heikki Hokkanen has become acquainted with the study and considers it an important opening for discussion.

“Pesticides are the most important product, widely, regularly and deliberately released into the environment, with the sole purpose of killing or regulating living organisms.”

Professor Ralf Schulzin The study, conducted by the University of Koblenz, used data on pesticides reported by farmers and their levels between 1992 and 2016 in the United States.

When data on pesticide volumes were compared with the safety margins set by the authorities, the overall toxicity was calculated for each pesticide. A total of 381 pesticides were included in the analysis.

The good news is that the replacement of organophosphates and carbamates with new pesticides has reduced overall toxicity to birds and mammals.

Thereto however, the good news remains. Total toxicity to plants and invertebrates has doubled in twenty years.

Invertebrates living in water bodies, such as zooplankton and insect larvae, are particularly threatened by pyrethroids. Terrestrial invertebrates, such as pollinators, in turn are threatened by neonicotinoids.

As these are key species in food chains, their dwindling feels higher in the food chain. For example, insectivorous birds find it difficult to find food when insect populations collapse.

Genetically modified soybeans and corn are grown in Galien, Michigan, USA.­

The herbicide glyphosate and maize genetically modified to be resistant to pests were once introduced as innovations that were supposed to reduce the need for pesticides.

However, the results of the German study suggest that they no longer work.

Material shows that the overall toxicity of pesticides to plants started to increase around 2004. This is thought to be due to the fact that more and more glyphosate-resistant weeds began to appear in the fields at that time.

Farmers are trying to get rid of them by spraying on other herbicides. They also travel to small yards and meadows in the surrounding areas and wreak havoc there.

When wild plants die, the insects that live on them disappear, and this in turn is visible in bird populations.

However, the real surprise is that of genetically modified maize.

According to US figures, GM maize crops currently use just as many pesticides as conventional maize crops. The cause of the poisoning of genetically modified maize is not clear from the data.

“ Statistics on pesticides in the EU are confusing.

Similar comprehensive research in the European Union is impossible because of pesticides statistics are confusing in the Union.

EU law requires farmers to keep records of pesticide use, but Member States are only required to report on pesticides every five years.

When each Member State is free to choose at what stage of the five-year timeline it sends its data and which production crops the data relate to at any given time, keeping consistent statistics is very cumbersome.

When the data were last attempted to be aggregated in 2015, they were by no means comparable.

Non – governmental organizations have criticized EU pesticide controls, pointing out that, against 60 billion agricultural subsidies, taxpayers would expect to be properly informed about the pesticides used in the Union.

It has also been asked how the EU intends to achieve the objectives of its biodiversity strategy if it is not aware of the pesticides used on its territory.

In Germany, researchers have experimented with spreading eggsheds in the field using airplanes. Egg wedges can be used in biological pest control to reduce the use of pesticides.­

There are also problems with EU pesticide control at the other end, namely the assessment of adverse effects.

The EU authorization system is considered strict, and the Union, for example, banned the outdoor use of neonicotinoids in 2018. Controls are still lacking, and neonicotinoids were only replaced by other similar substances.

Problems, in fact, start at safety limits. Published in 2013 in the study it was found that pesticides reduced the insect diversity of water bodies by about 30% already at concentrations that remained within EU safety limits.

Concentrations of only a tenth of this reduced insect diversity by about 12 percent.

Somewhat surprisingly, security border crossings are hardly controlled in the EU or in the rest of the world.

“ Not enough is yet known about the interactions between pesticides.

Koblenzin University researchers have collected data on exceedances from individual water body surveys. They found that safety margin exceedances had been reported in approximately 40% of the studies included in the analysis.

In water bodies exceedances were more than 100,000-fold at worst and more than 30,000-fold in sediment studies.

Hokkanen therefore asks what is the benefit of the current form of assessment of adverse effects if the reality on the ground is far from what the permit system aims to achieve.

“The licensing system in its current form lulls decision-makers into a false sense of security and does not prevent serious consequences for the environment and human health.”

Pesticides enough is not yet known about the interactions. When insects seek food in nature, they are often not exposed to just one pesticide but to several.

“ If pesticides end up in the fields, they end up on consumer plates from there.

A good example of this is a study from Purdue University in the United States from 2016. It measured pesticides from pollen collected by bees. Analysis of the pollen revealed that the bees had visited mainly wild flowers. Despite this, 31 different pesticides were identified from pollen.

Six different neonicotinoids, five pyrethroids, and three organophosphates were identified. The rest were other insecticides and fungicides and herbicides.

The study raises the question of how informative the harm assessments of individual pesticides are when, in practice, insects are constantly exposed to mixtures of different pesticides.

Of the old the replacement of pesticides by new ones does not mean that the old ones have been completely phased out. For example, the use of organophosphates, which are harmful to humans and birds, has only decreased, not stopped.

There are still numerous trade names on the market. Also, banning a pesticide does not mean that it cannot continue to be exposed. Last year, Europol announced seized more than 1,300 tonnes of illegal pesticides smuggled into the EU.

If these pesticides end up in the fields, they end up on consumer plates from there.

Trade is the other way around: tens of thousands of tonnes of pesticides banned in the Union are exported from the EU to the rest of the world every year. In 2018 Exported from the EU 41 pesticides banned in the Union, such as the United States, Brazil and Ukraine. The number one product is paraquat, which is known to predispose to Parkinson’s disease and has been banned in Finland since 1985.

Many exporting countries import food into the EU. In this way, banned pesticides can be detoured back into the dining tables of Europeans as well.