A Russian army drone is said to have sprayed “poisonous substances” over Mariupol. Reports of the Azov regiment are now examining Great Britain.

Kramatorsk/Moscow – Im Ukraine war* tries Great Britain* Verify reports that Russia used chemical weapons in an attack on the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. “There are reports that Russian forces may have used chemical warfare agents in an attack on the people of Mariupol,” Secretary of State Liz Truss wrote on Twitter Monday evening.

“We are urgently working with partners to verify the details,” Truss said of the alleged use of chemical weapons. “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict, and we will Wladimir Putin* and hold his regime accountable,” said the British Foreign Secretary.

Ukraine War: Azov Regiment Founder Talks About Drone With “Poisonous Substances”

US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said Monday evening that Washington also has unconfirmed information about a chemical weapons attack in the strategically important city. “If this information is true, it is of great concern,” he said. He cited “concerns” from the US military that Russia* “Various means”, “particularly tear gas mixed with chemical warfare agents, could be used in Ukraine”.

that as far-right Ukrainian Azov Battalion*, who is fighting in Mariupol, told Telegram on Monday that a Russian drone had dropped a “poisonous substance” on Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. Those affected then suffered from breathing problems and neurological problems. The right-wing extremist founder of the battalion Andrei Biletsky said in a video message: “Three people have clear signs of poisoning by war chemicals, but without catastrophic consequences.” The information has not yet been verified.

About the Azov regiment The regiment Azov is considered ultra-nationalist and sometimes openly represents right-wing extremist positions. In addition, the Azov regiment is accused of human rights violations. Founder Andrei Biletsky is active as a politician in addition to his activities in the Azov regiment. In October 2016, Biletskyi was elected leader of the far-right National Corpus party. After the 2019 parliamentary elections, he lost his seat in parliament. Political observers describe Biletsky as a neo-Nazi.

Ukraine war: Pro-Russian separatist had raised the use of chemical weapons

The representative of the pro-Russian separatists fighting in Mariupol, Eduard Basurin, raised the possibility of chemical weapons being used in the city on Monday. According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, the separatists could “turn to chemical troops, who will find a way to smoke out the moles in their holes.”

Almost seven weeks after the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the military situation in Mariupol is precarious. The remaining Ukrainian soldiers in the city said Monday they were preparing for the “final battle”. Supplies ran out and half the soldiers were wounded. Pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk region also reported taking the port of Mariupol.

Ukraine War: Battle for Mariupol – City largely destroyed – “At least” 10,000 dead?

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army leadership said on Telegram: “The defense of Mariupol continues.” The connection to the troops there is “stable”. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy* Demanded more arms from its allies to end the Mariupol “blockade” in a video address Monday night.

The city, which once had more than 400,000 inhabitants, has now been largely destroyed and the humanitarian situation is catastrophic. In a video address to the South Korean parliament, Zelenskyy spoke of “at least tens of thousands” of deaths from the Russian siege. (ktho/AFP) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.