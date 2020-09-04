Chemical weapons Did Alexei Navalnyi get poison with the tea anyway? Experts in the fight against chemical weapons are not convinced

On Wednesday German Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped the bomb. Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalnyi was poisoned with a chemical weapon developed in the Soviet Union called novitchok.

Navalny’s support forces have estimated that Navalny was given this synthetic neurotoxin at the Siberian Tomsk airport along with the tea he ingested. The same or a similar substance was rubbed with the former dual agent Sergei Skripalin home door handle in Salisbury, UK in winter 2018.

Was the poison given to the Navalny still in the tea? International chemical weapons experts point out that there is no certainty about theory.

“If Navalnyi did get poison among tea, there may not be other contaminated areas,” says the U.S. President’s Office for Chemical, Biological, and Radiation Threats. Dan Cassette To HS.

“When more detailed information is not yet available, it is very difficult to assess the potential harm to others.”

A colonel retired from the British Army Hamish de Bretton-Gordon does not believe in theory.

“I wouldn’t be quite sure about that. It would have gone straight to his nervous system and killed him immediately, ”de Bretton-Gordon said the British Broadcasting Corporation To the BBC on Wednesday.

One chance according to de Bretton-Gordon, may be, for example, the Navalny hotel, for example the door handle of a hotel room. At that time, absorption would have taken time and the symptoms of poisoning could have credibly begun on the plane.

Sergei and Julia Skripalink symptoms began only after hours. They had time to move to several places in the center of Salisbury, and after the incident, the center was cleaned up for almost a year and a half. One of the police officers investigating the case received serious symptoms and one bystander died. For this reason, it is anything but indifferent to the way in which Navalnyi was poisoned.

Hamish de Bretton-Gordon has led a battalion specializing in the fight against chemical, biological and radioactive threats (CBRN) in the NATO Rapid Reaction Unit of the Defense Alliance. Since then, he has worked as a consultant in Syria, for example, where he has trained doctors to treat Bashar al-Assadin victims of chemical weapons attacks by troops.

Khan Sheikoun in Syria was struck in April 2017 with a chemical weapon called sarin. Dozens of civilians were killed in the attack.­

De Bretton-Gordon memoir Chemical warrior: Saving Lives On The Front Line Of Modern Warfare appeared on Thursday. He did not respond to HS’s request for an interview.

Dan Kaszeta, who worked at the White House, now has his own consulting firm. His book Toxic – A History of Nerve Agents From Nazi Germany to Putin’s Russia appeared in July.

Novitšok is a generic name for several versions of a chemical weapon developed in the same program. At least A-230, A-232, and A-234 were born in the Soviet Foliant program. Of these, A-234 proved to be the most valid, according to the book of Kaszeta.

According to Kaszeta, probable alternatives to poisoning Navalny can only be found in Russia. Other laboratories around the world have made novices, but:

“Everyone outside Russia who has done so has acted under strict control in accordance with the transparency rules of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons,” Kaszeta reminds HS.

“Looking at where the Navalny poisoning took place and with what chemical, it seems likely that Russia has reason to suspect this.”

In a BBC interview, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon accused the president Vladimir Putinia I realized my fate pretty directly.

“I don’t think a country like Russia can stay in power for more than 25 years if it doesn’t act decisively against its opponents,” de Bretton-Gordon said, hoping the OPCW would investigate the Navalnyi case.

Identification of the novitch there is no reason to doubt, according to experts. According to Dan Kaszeta, test equipment for identifying types of poisoning can be found in modern hospitals.

“But a special test, probably one based on fluoride reactivation, is needed to identify novices. In addition, special expertise is required. This is the case, for example, in the laboratory of the German army. ”

It is clear from Kaszeta’s book that Germany also flashes in the history of novice shock. In the mid-1990s, German intelligence managed to get a sample of the novice shock. It was sent for analysis to the Swedish Defense Forces and the lessons were shared with the Allies.

Against this background, it no longer seems very strange that the Navalny are being treated in Germany.

Authorities wearing protective clothing examined the park bench, to which Sergei and Julia Skripal were shortened in March 2018 after they had been poisoned with a novice shock.­

Chemical weapons has been virtually banned since the 1990s. The ban is overseen by the OPCW, which commented on the Navalny poisoning on Thursday. It says the suspicion of using a chemical weapon is “very worrying”.

However, in the light of Hamish de Bretton-Gordon’s novelty book, the case of Navalny seems, in part, a continuum in which the OPCW is hardly a savior.

“It is downright outrageous that such destructive weapons, which can kill thousands or even millions, have been used in civilian areas to murder people, and that those responsible for the acts have not faced any real sanctions. Where are the intimidations that would prevent them from doing such dangerous and reckless acts again, ”de Bretton-Gordon asks in the closing remarks of her book dated April.

The novitok, which had just been developed in the Soviet Union, has become the focus in recent years. Russia has also ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention, which required the destruction of remaining stockpiles.

Has Russia begun to remanufacture them, or have stocks never been destroyed?

“Based on the information I have received so far, it is still impossible to answer this,” says Dan Kaszeta.

“This family of chemicals is developed by them, so they have the know-how to make them. A large stockpile for assassination or assassinations is not needed when a drop is enough to kill. ”