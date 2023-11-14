Waking up in a bed that is not yours. Waking up in your bed with someone you don’t know who it is. Waking up in a subway car while dozens of people get on and off around you. Waking up alone at home with itching in the vagina, or with pain, or with a bite, or with a blow without knowing why or how they got there. Or without any of the above but with the feeling that something has happened and we don’t know exactly what. Once or many times. The anguish of not having any image of the last hours and the desperation of not knowing what happened. Or not clearly. Thinking: “What did I do?”, “what did I say?”, “why did I go?” or “why did I go with?” That suddenly a song generates discomfort or nausea appears with the smell of a new car, that it is disconcerting to hold your hand.

Thus, as in a dark spiral, women who have suffered a sexual assault of which they do not remember anything, those in which drugs, or alcohol, or both were used, sometimes wake up and experience the so-called chemical submission, whether opportunistic —taking advantage of what the other person has drunk or consumed, the most common—, or proactive —directly taking drugs with the aim of attacking—; and that occur in clubs or bars or parties or festivals; but also in what we call home, in couples, in families. A memory gap that makes it difficult to process what happened, integrate it into one’s life, and move on.

How many? It is not known exactly: the hidden rate of sexual violence is estimated at 90%. In general, in Spain it is estimated that only one in 10 attacks are known. The latest figures provided by the Ministry of the Interior to this newspaper of sexual assaults with and without penetration in which the means used were drugs or pharmaceuticals, reflect an increase: 28 in 2015, 33 in 2016, 43 in 2017, 50 in 2018 and 59 in 2019. In 2020, and despite the confinements and restrictions due to the pandemic, 39 occurred. In 2021 there were 64, in 2022 160 were registered; and this year, only until June, 136.

The other known statistic, that of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, from 2021, of the 3,001 sexual assaults verified that year, 994 were analyzed due to the suspicion that they could have been committed with the victim under chemical submission and there was a positive result. in 72% of cases. The institute’s estimate, based on numbers from the last five years, is that “approximately 33% of sexual assaults may be of this type, that is, one in three,” stated the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, when presented that analysis.

What does exist are stories and theory—from the experience of those who suffer it, and want and can tell it, and from professionals from different fields who accompany them afterwards—of what the consequences are for them when their memory is a fade to black. . “Imagine those mothers or fathers whose child disappears, the despair they have when they know and how it becomes much worse when they don’t know, because they can imagine much more terrible things than what happened. Not having memories lengthens the process,” explains Victoria Carbajal, the director of the 24-hour crisis center for sexual violence in Asturias, one of the two currently open in Spain, along with the one in Madrid. In that center, of the 476 women they have served since November 25, 2020, when they opened, 48 suffered an attack that involved chemical submission. “And those are just the ones we found where it was very clear,” she says.

For them, as for anyone else, “the intervention they need is the same,” says Yolanda Trigueros, the coordinator of Cimascam (the Center for Comprehensive Care for Women Victims of Sexual Violence in the Community of Madrid), open since 2009, is That is, “a comprehensive intervention that guarantees the recovery to which they are entitled.”

He doesn’t remember and he blames

However, there are two fundamental differences. One, from a psychological point of view, related to not remembering: “With what the woman knows has happened, but it is a knowledge without a name and without certainty, we work with what is imagined and what is feared.” The other is “a guilt that in some way differs from normal guilt, that which is assigned to women due to rape culture and is enhanced, for not having done enough to take care of themselves.”

Last Monday, Trigueros treated a woman who had come to the center: “She told me: ‘I realized that something had happened to me as soon as I woke up, but I didn’t understand it until days later.’ Because you have to reconstruct that history, there are times when flashbacks “They come hours later, days later or months later, when they come, because they don’t always do it.”

According to the most comprehensive report on sexual violence to date —Integrated empirical analysis and quantitative estimation of violent sexual behaviors (non-consensual) in Spain—, “the information available about the acts of sexual violence against the victims, generally reported by them themselves, corresponds to an undervaluation of its reality,” and “there are numerous barriers, especially psychological, that are the causes that victims do not report what has happened to them as if they were simple “recorders” of their experiences.” Among them, not identifying what has happened to them as aggression, confusion, stress, self-blame and “genuine problems of amnesia and memory difficulties.”

And perhaps that memory is not visual or auditory, but it is there. “The body has its own memory. “Just because I don’t remember it doesn’t mean that my body has forgotten it,” says Violeta García, a psychologist who is an expert in sexual violence. And reactions of rejection or fear or anxiety can begin to occur that are not understood or known where they come from: when someone brushes your hair, a touch on your arm, someone approaching you from behind, a smell, a sound, a voice, a song, a word. “Things that happen to you and that you cannot place or make sense of, but your body is the video tape where that was recorded, it is not only my declarative memory that is in charge of narrating what has happened to me: nightmares, intense emotions , either flashbacks “They can appear, although they only have sensory and not visual content.”

In a sexual assault in which one is conscious, says this expert from the Association for Assistance to Sexually Assaulted Women of Catalonia, it can be narrated in some way: “Place ourselves somewhere to integrate it and move forward; When not, although we integrate it and move forward, there is a very great feeling of helplessness, of lack of control, of helplessness.” And in that non-defense, something that in recent years has been added as a “point of vulnerability”: knowing, or fearing, having been recorded, and “a lot of fear that it will spread, that our family, our friends, or others will see it.” ourselves”.

Complaints and trials

All that darkness and those fears not only have physical, psychological and emotional repercussions for them. Also legal. Carbajal, the director of the Asturias center, a lawyer, remembers that in a trial, when a woman does not remember and substances do not appear in the forensic analysis, “the tendency often continues to be not to believe them.” Marta Calderón, Carbajal’s counterpart in the Madrid crisis center, open since last February, emphasizes how “the entire reporting and legal process is very difficult.”

The problem, says Calderón, is that many times the complaint itself is filed after days or weeks or months, if it is made at all. “By the time the woman has been able to shed a little light on that darkness, when they themselves have done an investigation by asking their friends, their family, their partner, looking at their cell phone, there is no longer a way to obtain evidence.” In the Madrid center they have treated 500 women in these 10 months, of which 165 have started a process; and of those, 15% verbalize or have suspicions of chemical submission (25). Only one “has been able to prove it with a forensic report,” explains Marta Calderón, the coordinator.

After the complaint, during the judicial process, Calderón explains that chemical submission “generates little credibility” because “there is an added difficulty in the story, because there is usually no immediacy in the accreditation of what has happened, because those flashes of memories come days or months later, if there has been a complaint, it is possible that they will later want to make an extension or modification and that means that instead of increasing the credibility of what has happened, it subtracts.”

A testimony that “can have force if there is good training” of prosecutors, judges, lawyers and police, says García, the psychologist, so that they can interview and collect information “exhaustively, without victimizing, which corroborates the story of the victim, and that comes from both peripheral information [todo lo que rodea a los hechos delictivos, el contexto y las circunstancias que puede dar claves]as of the corporal [marcas visibles o invisibles, como moratones o la sensación de no soportar, de repente, que las toquen]”. They are indications, he points out, “and none of them are certainty or proof, but by knowing how sexual violence works, they can be related in an informed manner.”

And “help” understand a violence that until now has been the least delved into, and the women who suffer it. Yolanda Trigueros, from the center of the Community of Madrid, expresses horror: “Sexual violence is a way of terrorizing and taking power away from women. But if you also have no memory, it is like entering that void, that uncertainty. Let anyone imagine it for a second. It’s horror.”

The crisis centers in Asturias and Madrid serve women of any age, nationality or administrative status 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The telephone number for the center of Asturias is 677 985 985, you can call, send messages and WhatsApp; and your email is [email protected] . In Madrid, the telephone number is 900 599 316, and the email is [email protected]. In the event of an attack, you can also call 016, which responds to all types of violence., 24 hours a day, every day of the year, in 53 different languages. The number is not registered on the telephone bill, but the call must be deleted from the device. You can also contact via email [email protected] and by WhatsApp at the number 600 000 016. Minors can contact the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10. If it is an emergency situation, you can call 112 or the National Police telephone numbers (091) and the Civil Guard (062). And if you cannot call, you can use the ALERTCOPS application, from which an alert signal is sent to the Police with geolocation.

