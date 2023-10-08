Imports at artificial prices and lack of natural gas at competitive prices push factories to their lowest production rate

The Brazilian chemical sector is facing its biggest crisis in 30 years. According to a historical survey with data compiled by Abiquim (Brazilian Chemical Industry Association) Since 2007, the performance of chemical plants in the 1st half of 2023 has reached its lowest level.

In conversation with the Power360the director of Economics and Statistics at Abiquim, Fátima Coviello, said that this level of the national industry’s utilization factor is caused by internal and external elements. “The use of installed capacities in Brazil has fallen to the lowest rate in 30 years, we are close to having to close factories”said Coviello.

The economist stated that the sector’s biggest concern currently is the volume of imports coming from Asia at artificially low prices, which has undermined the competitiveness of Brazilian products.

According to Coviello, the sanctions applied to Russia because of the war with Ukraine have favored China and other Asian countries, such as India. This is because the Russians negotiate the export of oil and natural gas to these countries at prices well below the market, as they have lost access to a large part of the European market.

As a result, China negotiates the purchase of raw materials at 1/3 of the price charged on the international market, refines commodities and sells their derivatives with greater penetration power in other markets, such as Brazil. This sale at reduced prices is driven by the slowdown in the economy of Asian countries.

“These countries refine the oil on the local market and, as their economy is not booming, they export the derivatives. It is producing a lot of chemicals in the local market at very competitive prices. They are predatory acquisitions in the sense that it is not a global movement, it is a movement that is located in Asia”said Coviello.

Brazil saw Asian imports reach a considerable level in the national market.

Coviello stated that the country already imports 90% of the fertilizers consumed in agribusiness and the factory utilization factor of 67% is already putting pressure on the sector to cut staff and close units.

According to Abiquim, since the beginning of 2023, purchases in the foreign market have been consolidated on a monthly basis of US$ 5 billion to 5.5 billion. This value ranged from US$3 billion to US$4.5 billion before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you operate a chemical plant with 66% utilization, you have terrible operational efficiency. This factory was not built to operate at low load, it was built to operate at 90-80%. You end up having a higher operational cost and the need for more maintenance”declared the economist.

Natural gas supply

Coviello also spoke about an older demand in the sector, which is putting pressure on the country internally and holding back new investments: the demand for natural gas at competitive prices. The economist explained that Brazil could protect itself from Asian imports “predatory” if there was a greater supply of gas.

She cited the USA as an example of a country capable of defending itself against this advance, precisely because it has developed public policies that enabled this offer to its domestic market and the decoupling of international prices.

“When we compare the cost of natural gas in Brazil with the cost in the USA, it is 3 or 4 times lower there than here and this has allowed for an investment boom. The USA can reduce its prices, but Brazil cannot, because our reference is the international or European price”declared Coviello.

The economist said that Brazil is already suffering the effects of this lack of natural gas at competitive prices. Coviello gave as an example the fact that the country is no longer capable of producing methanol, an essential component in the manufacture of biofuels.

“I would say the red light is on. Because of natural gas, today we no longer produce methanol in Brazil. Brazil imports 100% of the methanol that we use in biodiesel”he said.

Given this scenario, Abiquim has been talking to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, so that the government applies protectionist measures to preserve the national industry.

Coviello stated that this is not a definitive measure, but it is necessary given the serious crisis in the sector and the fact that investments in natural gas infrastructure take years to be completed.

“There is no shame in defending protectionist measures in a time of disloyalty. It’s not a normal market, we are suffering from this issue”said the economist.