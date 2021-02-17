AMMAN (WAM) – Jordan’s chemical and cosmetic industries, which have a reservoir of economic opportunities, have surpassed the consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, and their exports grew by 22% during the 11 months of last year 2020.

According to official statistical data, the exports of the various branches of the chemical industries and cosmetics sector increased during the 11 months of last year, to reach $ 1.23 billion, compared to $ 1.013 billion for the same period in 2019.

The sector is full of economic opportunities amounting to $ 2.30 billion, whether for exports or untapped export opportunities, due to the high demand after the Coronavirus crisis, especially products of detergents, disinfectants, sterilizers, fertilizers and agricultural pesticides.

Jordan’s chemical industries escaped from the “clutches” of the epidemic crisis that struck the world nearly a year ago. With its high production capabilities, it was able to supply the Kingdom and many countries in the region with what it needed to confront the pandemic, amid strenuous efforts to expand production leaders and develop new products.

The sector, which includes 700 industrial facilities, provides more than four times the country’s need, as factories produce 375,000 tons annually of hand sanitizers, disinfectants and detergents, while the maximum consumption of the local market of these products combined does not exceed 85,000 tons.

According to the representative of the chemical industries and cosmetics sector in the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Eng. Ahmad Al-Bas, the sector possesses untapped export opportunities estimated at $ 1.74 billion to various countries of the world, which constitute 36% of the total untapped export opportunities for the Jordanian industrial sector in general.

For his part, Acting Chairman of the Jordanian Investment Authority, Fereidoun Hartougah, affirmed that his country is rich in many real success stories for investments in the field of chemical industries that benefited from the exemptions and incentives stipulated in the investment law.

He indicated that the investment opportunities launched by the Investment Authority in the chemical industries sector varied to include fertilizers, sterilizers, detergents, organic fertilizers, sodium silicate, potassium silicate, silica gel, phosphoric acid, and many other opportunities distributed throughout the governorates of Jordan.

He pointed out that the chemical sector is the third largest sector in terms of its contribution to industrial exports, and what distinguishes this sector is its great ability to develop, modernize and innovate new products at high speed, and the versatility of its products.

Hartouka pointed to the high relative importance of the sector’s various products, whether for individuals or for other sectors that have many ties with the chemical industries, considering its products as production inputs for them. Most notably, the therapeutic, pharmaceutical and construction industries.

He stressed that the chemical industries sector benefited positively from the Coronavirus pandemic, as the crisis contributed to an increase in global demand for chemical products such as sterilizers, disinfectants and fertilizers, which raised the productivity of operating factories to meet the needs of the local market, in addition to regional and global markets.

He pointed out that his country is a land of promising and feasible investment opportunities for the investor, given the presence of many comparative and competitive advantages across all regions of the Kingdom, indicating that the Commission has worked to prepare a file for the most important investment opportunities that includes preliminary feasibility studies in many diverse investment sectors such as industry, tourism, services, health, agriculture and mineral resources .

Hartouga said: The industrial sector received the largest share of the investment package launched by the Investment Authority, with 19 investment opportunities with an investment size of 410 million dollars distributed over a large number of different industrial projects, including chemical industries and the manufacture of fertilizers, chemicals and sterilizers in different regions of the Kingdom. .

In turn, the General Director of the Industrial Giant Group, Hassan Al-Samadi, affirmed that the Jordanian industry has witnessed since the nineties of the last century the momentum to launch to a wider horizon, and many industries, especially the chemical, have emerged, and the packaging and printing industry has been activated, and Jordanian products have reached 140 countries around the world.

According to Al-Samadi, the chemical industries and cosmetics sector is considered one of the most successful industrial sectors in Jordan in terms of diversity and the ability to export, if not the largest, and it has a dynamic that makes it in continuous development and growth until it has become a difficult number in the region.