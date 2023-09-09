DAfter weeks of speculation, the chemical company Covestro is open to a takeover by the oil company Abu Dhabi National Oil (Adnoc). With regard to the interest expressed by Adnoc, the Covestro Management Board decided to open talks, as the Dax group announced on Friday evening. Both companies can now discuss the details of a possible acquisition. Most recently, there was talk in the media that the Arabs had informally promised 60 euros per share, which corresponds to a value of 11.6 billion euros.

How high an offer would have to be in order to be approved by Covestro remains to be seen. “It is unclear whether, in what form and under what conditions an agreement will be reached between the discussion partners,” emphasized the Leverkusen team.

Covestro shares last cost 52.82 euros on the Tradegate trading platform. They thus continued to expand their profits from just under eight percent to EUR 51.50 from the Xetra main transaction. The Bloomberg news agency had already reported in the afternoon that Covestro should be open to talks this week. The share price then skyrocketed.

So far, the board did not want to say anything about speculation

There has been speculation about Adnoc’s interest since mid-June, when the shares were still around 40 euros. Since then, the management around Covestro boss Markus Steilemann had avoided any specific comment on the subject and repeatedly said that speculation was not commented on. Both sides have reportedly not spoken to each other directly, but only communicated informally via investment banks and lawyers.







Analyst Markus Mayer from Baader Bank has had Covestro as a takeover target for more than a year. Because the valuation of the group was below the amount that would be needed to replicate all production facilities. In addition, the company convinces with its mature technology and cost leadership in production. Since July, Mayer has also taken into account a possible takeover at a price of EUR 70 per share when valuing the shares.

The reason for the fall in the price before the Adnoc rumors emerged were the global supply bottlenecks and production problems in the corona pandemic and most recently the sluggish global economy. The plastics group felt the weakness of the construction industry and the reluctance of many consumers to buy consumer electronics, household appliances and furniture.

Weak construction activity radiates to the entire group

If these areas weaken, the demand for the company’s rigid and flexible foam precursors, which are processed into insulating material, upholstery and the like, will also falter. Hard plastics, polycarbonates, for example for laptop and smartphone housings, will then also be less in demand.

For analyst Sebastian Satz from the British investment bank Barclays, the rumored EUR 60 per share is rather low. However, the amount could be sufficient to start takeover talks, since the plastics group’s shares have rarely traded above this level in the recent past, the expert explained in mid-August.







Adnoc has been expanding its involvement in the chemical business for some time. The group produces almost all of the oil for the United Arab Emirates. He has $150 billion in investment plans to expand his natural gas, chemicals and clean energy businesses worldwide.

Because the oil producers in the Persian Gulf want to put their business, which has so far been focused on the sale of crude oil, petrol and diesel, on a broader basis. Adnoc is also trying to improve its position in competition with the oil company Saudi Aramco. Adnoc had already acquired shares in the Austrian oil and gas group OMV last year.