Wrapped in arrogance, the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, did not want to talk about the issue of purchasing luminaires for 400.8 million pesos, after being questioned by reporters. “I don’t listen to mitotes,” he said on his way to the toilets at the José Aguilar Barraza school, which he visited yesterday morning due to pressure from parents, who blocked Gabriel Leyva Avenue demanding attention from the authorities. “I’m not going to answer them,” he added at the insistence of reporters. The refusal of the municipal president to clarify the purchase by direct adjudication of lamps is striking, since in his last report of the Municipal Development Plan, he highlighted that he would carry out an honest, austere, efficient administration, and above all, transparent in the use of resources. economic resources.

Social pressure. “On notice there is no deception”, says a popular saying. And the parents who have their children in the José Aguilar Barraza elementary school complied with the warning to block Gabriel Leyva Avenue, demanding that the educational and municipal authorities rehabilitate the school, which is a danger zone due to its age. At 08:00 a.m. they formed a human fence in the lane that leads to the center of the city, to later do so on the opposite road. Traffic was jammed at a time when hundreds of people were commuting to work or school. The action caused discomfort in the citizens, but the parents remained firm in their position and demanded to speak with the authority to finalize an agreement. After an hour, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres arrived at the scene, who spoke with the protesters and promised to take action on the matter. Only then did the demonstrators desist from their action and circulation was normalized on Gabriel Leyva Avenue. In this case, social pressure influenced the parents to be listened to, after trying ‘for good’ and running into the indifference of the authorities.

Alert in Escuinapa. Members of the association of parents and school authorities of the SNTE high school launched the call for help. They point out that cases are occurring outside the campus that deserve the urgent attention of the municipal authority before a tragedy occurs. Parents state that during the morning, when adolescents go to class, they are harassed by adult men who hide in the darkness of the early hours of the morning. Another case of alarm is the increase in vehicular flow, which has already led to accidents, since there is no authority to regulate them. The complainants call on Mayor Blanca Estela García Sánchez to pay attention to this problem and allocate greater security outside the campus, since the physical integrity of the minor students is at risk.