Genoa – Plot twist on the case of chemical deposits: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure becomes state-owned, which is why not only will it have to start over – with a considerable extension of time – but the competence of the procedure in matters of safety will no longer be regional but it will depend on the Ministry of the Environment. It all started last June when the Liguria Region did not pronounce itself on the transfer of Carmagnani and Superb in Ponte Somalia, in the port of Genoa, and specifically requested an evaluation by the ministry regarding the attribution of competence for the Via procedure. In the document bearing the signature of the regional Department of Environment and Civil Protection, also posted on the chat Vasta Liguria of the former Minister of Transport Claudio Burlando, it clearly states that with regard to the move of chemical depots from the Genoese district of Multedo to the port basin of Sampierdarena , precisely by the Liguria Region “in order to guarantee the correct attribution of competence to the proceeding, an evaluation in this regard is requested” from the department headed by Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin also given the presence of “hydrocarbons and dangerous substances” for which the same offices in piazza De Ferrari do not exclude state jurisdiction.

After this letter, the ministry has spoken saying that the Via falls within the competence of the state: in fact, the reply sent from Rome states that «it is believed that carrying out the environmental impact procedure on the project in question falls within the competence of this Administration» .

Several appeals presented to the Liguria Regional Administrative Court are still pending regarding the move to Ponte Somalia. Before the summer, the judges postponed to October the decision on the annulment applications presented by port operators and citizens of Sampierdarena. A postponement, the second in order of time, of several months which would be necessary for the judges of the administrative court to examine in depth the hundreds of pages that make up the appeals file. In addition to the appeal of citizens from Sampierdarena there are also those of the Grimaldi, Saar and Sampierdarena groups Olii, Gavio and Campostano.

In the final transfer plan of the chemical depots at Ponte Somalia, a document that was presented by Superba, compared to the initial draft the number of tanks that should be built on the quay has decreased: they go from 74 to 71 even if the plan does not change in substance. The activity of the new depots will make it possible to store and handle liquid chemical products, with an estimated annual forecast of around 300 thousand – 400 thousand tons/year. The area identified to house Carmagnani and Superba “has a total area of ​​approximately 77,251 square meters, greater than that currently occupied by the existing deposits in Multedo”. The documentation states that the new industrial site will be built in the “most suitable and logistically equipped area of ​​the port of Genoa, identified in the Somalia Bridge, between Calata Tripoli and Calata Mogadishu”.