In the mid-1990s, the chemical company Dupont discovered that its Teflon factory in Dordrecht had polluted the groundwater. Researchers find PFAS all over the site. The American company thinks that these substances can penetrate to deeper soil layers, where drinking water is extracted.

This is evident from internal documents that the television program Zembla has in hand. They show that DuPont concealed the health risks of PFAS for employees and local residents for decades and distorted the results of studies.

DuPont will contact the province of South Holland and the environmental service about the pollution on the site. The message: don’t worry, we’ll install a system to limit further contamination.

But DuPont is also upset with landfills outside the factory grounds, such as at the Biesbosch, where it dumped waste containing PFAS. It would be “ethically right” to also conduct research into soil and groundwater there, writes a Dutch employee of the factory in Dordrecht in 1994 in a confidential, internal letter. But yes, if PFAS is found, DuPont could be held liable and the company must foot the bill.

It is unclear whether DuPont ever shared this suspicion with the Dutch authorities. In later plans of the company to combat groundwater and soil pollution, from 1995, the landfills are no longer mentioned.

DuPont’s calculated handling of landfills fits a pattern of covering up environmental and health damage from PFAS. As evidence mounts that PFAS are toxic, factory workers in Dordrecht are being told by their bosses that Teflon is safe enough to eat. Local residents are not told anything at all.

Read also: “ACT NOW!” – on the way to a total ban, the PFAS lobby is grasping for a last straw



‘The past is the past‘

Zembla reconstructed what DuPont knew about the risks of PFAS based on internal communications, studies and presentations. It concerns hundreds of internal documents of the company, spanning a period from the 1960s to 2006. Some documents have previously been released through US lawsuits, others have been unknown until now. NRC has been able to see some of the documents.

DuPont spun off all PFAS-producing branches and a large part of its legal liability in 2015 into a new company: Chemours. Chemours doesn’t like to talk about the pollution DuPont caused. „The past is the pastChemours director Denise Dignam, a director at DuPont until 2015, said in an April interview of The Financial Times. A spokesperson for Chemours says that it cannot respond to Zembla’s findings, because the company says it does not know the sources and context of the documents.

Non-stick coating

The pollution is with the substance PFOA, a PFAS: a per- or polyfluoroalkyl substance, a group that includes thousands of compounds. DuPont used PFOA in Dordrecht since the opening of the factory in the 1960s for the production of non-stick Teflon, known from the non-stick coating in pans. From the 1990s, DuPont had permits to discharge thousands of kilos of PFOA per year directly into the Merwede and to release it into the air.

Over the past twenty years it has become increasingly clear to independent researchers that PFOA is harmful to people and the environment. The substance does not break down in the human body and can lead to kidney or testicular cancer. In 2012, DuPont replaced PFOA with GenX.

But DuPont has known for more than fifty years that PFOA is harmful to health. DuPont and PFOA producer 3M received the first signals as early as the 1960s, when rats were found to have enlarged livers from PFOA. In the 1970s and 1980s, DuPont and 3M discovered that lab animals produce offspring with birth defects after exposure to PFOA. To the outside world, DuPont continues to maintain at that time that the substances it uses are completely safe.

In the early 1980s, DuPont started blood testing among its own employees in the US. Extremely high concentrations of PFOA have been found in the blood of factory workers. DuPont also discovered that of seven pregnant employees in the US, two had children with eye defects. That was not shared with any authority. In 1981, the company sends pregnant employees home, also in Dordrecht.

Read also: In Belgium, people living near a chemical factory have their blood tested for PFAS



‘It will only cost us more’

Liability remains the number one concern for DuPont employees. In the 1994 confidential letter, a Dutch DuPont employee points out that it can even be financially risky to search for PFOA around landfills. “If we ask for samples and we find C-8 [PFOA], we will be asked to share the cost of groundwater monitoring. This does not make the groundwater any cleaner, it just costs us more and the other company less.” DuPont made $2.7 billion in profit that year on sales of $10.4 billion. “The drinking water does not seem to be directly threatened. But who knows what will happen in the long term?

The company also sees the contamination of groundwater and drinking water on its own site as a risk – for itself. In 1994 DuPont measured more PFOA at many measuring points on the site than in 1993. PFOA therefore penetrates deeper into the soil. “There is a chance that [PFOA] in the long term reaches the layer where drinking water is extracted. The legal consequences of this are significant.”

New pollution must therefore be prevented at all costs: “Not another drop of C-8 may be spilled.” And the existing pollution must be cleaned up. A year later, DuPont drew up a master plan for this. A dividing wall and groundwater pump should ensure that less PFOA washes into the soil. By 2030, soil and groundwater should be free of PFOA.

The latter does not work. Technically and financially it is not feasible, the company concluded a few years later. In 2003, it turned out that at some locations, despite wall and pump, there is more PFOA in the groundwater than in 1995. There also appears to be PFOA in the reservoir, a water basin that drinking water company Evides manages. DuPont will inform Evides about this, a spokesperson said.

Unfortunately, you see that the revenue model is put above the general benefit Jacob de Boer emeritus professor of environmental chemistry

Examine tap water

This time, the company also had the tap water in Dordrecht measured. It contained PFOA, in a concentration of 73 nanograms per liter. There are no standards for PFOA in drinking water yet, because it is hardly known yet that PFAS reaches drinking water and the health effects are still unknown to the general public. The RIVM now assumes a daily safe intake limit of 4.4 nanograms per litre.

Withholding information has delayed the arrival of stricter PFAS standards by years, says emeritus professor of environmental chemistry Jacob de Boer. “As academics, we always lag behind companies. DuPont knew that PFOA was dangerous before we first encountered it in the environment. Unfortunately, you see that the revenue model is put above the general benefit.”