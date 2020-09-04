Environmental and climate protection are becoming more and more important for Germans, according to a recent survey by the Federal Environment Agency. In previous years, approval was significantly lower. The chemical industry plays a key role here. By 2050, more than nine billion people will be living on earth. In order to meet the increasing demand for food, energy and clean water with limited resources, innovations from chemistry make a decisive contribution to new solutions and business models.

Big and small businesses alike admit that the purpose of a business is not just to make money. In the end, everyone should benefit. So you have to find the balance between economic success, ecological and social responsibility. We have put together a few examples from Rhineland-Palatinate.

BASF: New power from old e-car batteries

The chemical company BASF in Ludwigshafen cooperates with experts all over the world: It’s about recycling lithium-ion batteries on a large scale. According to a forecast by the International Energy Agency, the number of electric vehicles around the world will rise from 3 million to 125 million by 2030.

While the recycling market for lithium-ion batteries was around 1.7 million euros in 2015, the boom is likely to climb to more than 20 billion euros by 2030. That makes battery recycling not only sustainable, but also economically attractive. BASF has now reached the most recent cooperation agreement with the Finnish energy company Fortum and the Russian mining company Nornickel. Together they want to recycle the critical metals such as cobalt, manganese, nickel and lithium contained in old batteries.

BASF has developed a highly efficient lithium extraction technology for battery recycling: the used battery unit is dismantled (plastics, metals), the battery cells are shredded and mechanically separated. The rest of the process goes through a chemical process that enables the valuable metals to be returned to battery material production. The company will use the recyclables in its planned production facility for primary products for cathode materials (photo below) in Schwarzheide and in Harjavalta, Finland.

Boehringer Ingelheim: Exemplary climate protection

What are companies doing for the environment? The pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim near Mainz has a lot: There was now a certificate for its special climate protection achievements, presented by Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (photo left). As the first pharmaceutical company in the group of “climate protection companies”, it is one of the pioneers in the industry. The family business significantly reduces harmful greenhouse gases (CO2) through innovative technologies and uses energy extremely efficiently. The showcase project is the generation of energy from biomass (waste wood) at the site – and has been doing so since 2006.

Switching fuel from coal to wood chips in the power plant saves around 90,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year. This corresponds to the average emissions of 10,000 households in Germany. At other locations, Boehringer Ingelheim relies on cold storage systems, LED lighting and the recovery of energy in the ventilation systems. In addition, the company uses waste heat, halved its waste volumes and does without single-use plastic for disposable items.

Michelin: old to new

According to Statista, 1.3 billion replacement tires were sold worldwide in 2019, plus around 322 million tires as original equipment for new cars. Michelin – one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world – now has an ambitious goal: by 2048, the group only wants to manufacture tires that are made from 80 percent sustainable materials. These should be completely recyclable.

“For us, sustainability not only affects the product, but also our plant,” explains Christian Metzger, head of the Michelin plant in Bad Kreuznach. The location relies on a mix of environmentally friendly power generation (combined heat and power, photovoltaics), sustainable raw materials and energy and resource savings. Since 2018, vulcanization, which gives the tire its final strength and shape during production, has been switched from hot water and steam to electric boiling. That saves more than 90 percent energy.

The rolling resistance of the tires is also optimized: “On average, every fifth tank of fuel is used to overcome the rolling resistance,” says Metzger. In addition, the group is starting a technology sponsorship with the Swedish start-up Enviro: They want to recycle tires in such a way that rubber soot, pyrolysis oil, steel or gas can be recovered from the old tires and reused as raw materials.

Werner + Mertz: Plastic as an ecological material

Many people associate the “Frosch” brand of the Mainz-based cleaning agent manufacturer Werner & Mertz with environmental protection. The family company’s heavy duty detergent alone recorded a 55.6 percent increase in sales between November 2017 and November 2019. For his ecological commitment, owner Reinhard Schneider was awarded the German Environment Prize in October 2019. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised the company boss for his “pioneering spirit”: he had “fully trimmed products and production for sustainability”.

This means, for example, the increasing abandonment of the controversial palm kernel oil from tropical regions in cleaning, cosmetic and hygiene items. There are vegetable oils from Europe, plus environmentally friendly printed labels and voluntary environmental audits. There are also high degradation rates of surfactants and packaging made from recycled plastic. According to Schneider, it is important to ensure that the products are easy to recycle as early as the development phase: “Different types of plastic should not be connected to one another in such a way that they can no longer be separated,” said the company boss. “Plastic could actually be one of the most ecological materials of our time if we learn how to use it correctly.” With a minimum of energy, plastic can be recycled with almost no loss, so that no more waste is produced.