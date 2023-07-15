Home page World

Cheat aging? Harvard researchers are said to have succeeded. With their chemical cocktails, eternal youth is possible. What’s behind it.

Harvard – Nothing can be changed about the aging process – or can it? Because Harvard researchers write in a current study about discovering not one, but six chemical cocktails that could reverse aging in a week.

Chemical cocktails for eternal youth? How Harvard researchers want to stop the aging process

The team of scientists is made up of, among others, the renowned age researcher David A. Sinclair. The author of The End of Aging is also one of the study authors. The aim of this scientific survey was to find a way to reverse the aging of human cells.

But how exactly did the scientists proceed? First, cells were sorted into young, old, and senescent. The latter means broken cells as a result of age or disease. In the next step, the young cells were made into blueprints for future cell divisions using chemical cocktails. Among other things, certain proteins and sodium butyrate, a fuel for intestinal cells, were mixed into the rejuvenation cocktails. Perhaps the 96-year-old woman who knows how to get excited about TikTok will also use this.

‘Rejuvenation by reversing age by chemical means’: Harvard researchers with new insight

In the event of success – if the principle works – the body would no longer copy its aging cells, but only young and healthy ones. Within just a week, the body would renew itself from the inside. “Rejuvenation through age reversal can be achieved not only by genetic means but also by chemical means,” the Harvard scientists found.

Until now, age researcher Sinclair assumed that gene therapy was the best way to stop aging. However, it cannot be assumed that in the foreseeable future almost every person will receive such an injection for eternal youth. That has its reasons – like them specific disease of thunderstorm asthma.

Chemical cocktails against aging only “mostly hype”? Other Harvard researchers are skeptical

“Further investigations into how chemical cocktails restore the integrity of the cell nucleus and the breakdown of proteins could (…) offer therapeutic opportunities to improve the health of the elderly and patients with age-related diseases,” the authors say Harvard study. Further analyzes and samples are therefore required.

“Age-related diseases” include the deadly nerve disease ALS and frontotemporal dementia. The latter is also Hollywood actor Bruce Willis falls ill. According to age researcher Sinclair, tests on humans should begin within a few months.

However, other researchers, including scientists from Harvard, are of the opinion that it is much too early for that. After all, the research is “mostly hype and only preliminary”, as the scientists from mail online be quoted. And yet the vague hope of eternal youth remains as a thoroughly exciting and, above all, growing field of research. (han)