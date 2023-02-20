Es happened on Shrove Monday, but it wasn’t funny. An accident was reported at 4:14 a.m. on February 22, 1993 at the Hoechst AG plant in Frankfurt-Griesheim. At 4:24 a.m., the plant fire brigade then triggered alarm level 1: a case of damage that, according to an initial assessment, could be remedied with your own resources.

As it later turned out, two and a half tons of the toxic chemical o-nitroanisole escaped after an operating error and fell in the Frankfurt districts of Griesheim, Schwanheim and Goldstein in an area around 1000 meters long and 300 meters wide and on parts of the Main. More than 1000 people lived in the area. Streets, cars, houses, playgrounds, lanterns and plants were covered in a brownish-yellowish sticky film.